Group of Decatur parents, former teachers call for school board members to resign

The remarks were part of the public comments portion of Tuesday’s board meeting, during which several parents also raised concerns about an incident involving a substitute teacher at Dennis Lab School on Friday. They said the teacher used force to prevent several children from leaving a classroom at the end of the day.

Jacob Jenkins, Decatur resident and chairman of the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce, also spoke about the incident. “I am here today because I want everyone to know that black girls matter and their voices will not be silenced,” he said.

Jenkins said the students were taken out of class the following Monday to be questioned about the incident without proper supervision, and that a teacher involved in the questioning is related to the substitute teacher. “The children were being harassed and coerced to change their story,” Jenkins said. “These are classical tactics used in white schools that lack diversity and cultural competency.”

Although those who spoke named the adults who were involved, district attorney Brian Braun encouraged them not to do so. “I am concerned about the rights of employees and the rights of kids who don’t have an opportunity to defend themselves in this forum,” Braun said.