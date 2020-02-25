Group of Decatur parents, former teachers call for school board members to resign

DECATUR — A group of parents and former teachers is calling for Decatur school board members to resign, saying hundreds had signed a petition of “no confidence” they gave the board Tuesday.
Representatives of the group said the board has mishandled decisions about the spending of taxpayer dollars, the ongoing BOLD facilities plan and students’ safety. They also criticized the district for failing to reach a contract agreement with Decatur teaching assistants, who have worked without a contract since August.
The petition had 685 signatures but does not legally require any action by the board, according to Kevin Collins-Brown, a co-creator of the document. Board President Beth Nolan declined to comment after the meeting.
“There has been a demonstration of a total lack of understanding in what is necessary to safely educate our children,” said Phil Shils, another parent who helped present the petition. “There has repeatedly been a lack of responsiveness and disrespect to the countless community members who have voiced concerns as is their right in this forum.
“As a board that takes pride in your 7-0 monolithic completely unanimous voting record, the petition applies to all of you.”
The remarks were part of the public comments portion of Tuesday’s board meeting, during which several parents also raised concerns about an incident involving a substitute teacher at Dennis Lab School on Friday. They said the teacher used force to prevent several children from leaving a classroom at the end of the day.
Jacob Jenkins, Decatur resident and chairman of the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce, also spoke about the incident. “I am here today because I want everyone to know that black girls matter and their voices will not be silenced,” he said.
Jenkins said the students were taken out of class the following Monday to be questioned about the incident without proper supervision, and that a teacher involved in the questioning is related to the substitute teacher. “The children were being harassed and coerced to change their story,” Jenkins said. “These are classical tactics used in white schools that lack diversity and cultural competency.”
Although those who spoke named the adults who were involved, district attorney Brian Braun encouraged them not to do so. “I am concerned about the rights of employees and the rights of kids who don’t have an opportunity to defend themselves in this forum,” Braun said.
Speaking before the meeting, Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout acknowledged that the district is looking into the incident and said the substitute teacher had not returned to the school. She said administration is continuing to work with principals, students and parents at the school to determine “appropriate steps and restorative measures.”
Decatur police Lt. Shannon Seal told the Herald & Review that a patrol officer was called to the school Friday afternoon after a complaint was received from a parent about the teacher’s actions. But Seal said no action was taken after an investigation and a review of the video by both the officer and supervisors.
Members of the union that represents Decatur teaching assistants filled the seats at the school board meeting tonight. The district and DFTA will pick up contract negotiations tomorrow. @heraldandreview pic.twitter.com/OWhIiWnjlA— Analisa Trofimuk (@AnalisaTro) February 26, 2020
“It was determined the teacher did not batter anyone,” Seal said. The lieutenant said police had received several complaints from parents about their decision but stood by it. A video circulating on social media shows portions of the incident where the teacher is seen pushing students back into the classroom as they try to exit. Police said they saw the video.
“There was no criminal offense and there was no evidence of any criminal offense,” Seal said.
Tuesday’s meeting was filled with people wearing blue shirts in support of the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants. The union and district are set to meet for another mediation session Wednesday.
The teaching assistants have been in contract negotiation sessions with the district since April and went on strike for three days in October. A federal mediator has been involved since August, and the two sides last met in January.
Health insurance costs and compensation have been the two main sticking points in the talks. Teaching assistants say they cannot afford the proposed increases in the cost of insurance coverage, while the district says it is offering reasonable plans.
“We hope that when we come to the table after six weeks, that you’re prepared with a proposal for us so we can settle this contract,” said union president Paula Busboom.
Swarthout after the meeting said the district had no comment about the upcoming mediation session.
The teaching assistants will host a rally at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Keil Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St.
Several of those who spoke at the meeting said the room was not large enough to host the number of residents seeking to attend. Board meetings are sometimes hosted at schools such as Eisenhower or MacArthur high schools to accommodate large crowds.
Swarthout acknowledged that the district received a call before Tuesday’s meeting seeking such a venue change. However, “district staff felt there was nothing on the agenda that merited a site change,” she said.
Teaching assistants and community members filled all of the seats on the first floor meeting room in the Keil Building. An additional 40 community members sat in a room upstairs to view the meeting on the district’s live Facebook feed.
Collins-Brown said the board’s decision not to move shows their lack of care for public concern.
“I really don’t think they expected participation or for people to be here,” Collins-Brown said. “They ignore any and all of our questions and requests.”
