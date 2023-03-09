DECATUR — The Hagen Scholarship, named in memory of MacArthur High School graduate Douglas Hagen, provides $500 for a graduating MacArthur senior who will attend a college or university.

The recipient must have been a participant in student leadership. Preference is given to a student who has a connection to military service, such as a family member who served or the student's participation in ROTC or the Reserves.

To apply, call 217-791-1385 or email aynproductions@yahoo.com for application information. The scholarship will be announced during Historic Preservation Week (May 20-26).

Donations are still being accepted for the scholarship fund. All donations are tax-deductible. Donations by check may be made out to "DPS 61 Foundation" with "Hagen Fund" in the memo and mailed to DPS Foundation Attn: Hagen Fund 101 W. Cerro Gordo, Decatur, IL 62523 or made online at www.schoolpay.com/pay/for/Doug-Hagen-Memorial/SdZwuF?mip=Mdy7

Hagen served in Vietnam and was killed in the line of duty in 1971 when his special forces team encountered an attack where they were outnumbered 107 to 1. Hagen left cover to check on his team members and was killed, and for his courage and devotion to duty, was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously.

