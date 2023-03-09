DECATUR — The Hagen Scholarship, named in memory of MacArthur High School graduate Douglas Hagen, provides $500 for a graduating MacArthur senior who will attend a college or university.
The recipient must have been a participant in student leadership. Preference is given to a student who has a connection to military service, such as a family member who served or the student's participation in ROTC or the Reserves.
To apply, call 217-791-1385 or email
aynproductions@yahoo.com for application information. The scholarship will be announced during Historic Preservation Week (May 20-26).
Donations are still being accepted for the scholarship fund. All donations are tax-deductible. Donations by check may be made out to "DPS 61 Foundation" with "Hagen Fund" in the memo and mailed to DPS Foundation Attn: Hagen Fund 101 W. Cerro Gordo, Decatur, IL 62523 or made online at
www.schoolpay.com/pay/for/Doug-Hagen-Memorial/SdZwuF?mip=Mdy7
Hagen served in Vietnam and was killed in the line of duty in 1971 when his special forces team encountered an attack where they were outnumbered 107 to 1. Hagen left cover to check on his team members and was killed, and for his courage and devotion to duty, was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously.
PHOTOS: 6th Vietnam Era Veteran's Recognition Day
Vietnam Era Program 1 03.31.18.jpg
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Keynote speaker Bob Dondeville speaks about his paintings that he describes "are a reflection of the images buried in a small area of the darkest part of my mind." Saturday during the 6th Vietnam Era Veteranís Recognition Day. This event honors all men and women who served in the United State Military during the time of Vietnam War.
Vietnam Era Program 2 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 3 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 4 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 5 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 6 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 7 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 8 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 9 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 10 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 11 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 12 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 13 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 14 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 15 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 16 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 17 03.31.18.jpg
Vietnam Era Program 18 03.31.18.jpg
