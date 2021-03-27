 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hagen Scholarship applications open
0 comments

Hagen Scholarship applications open

{{featured_button_text}}
Loren "Doug" Hagen

Lt. Doug Hagen is shown in his senior picture from MacArthur High School class of 1964. 

 Provided photo

DECATUR — MacArthur High School students involved in student government are eligible to apply for the $500 Loren "Doug" Hagen Scholarship.

Hagen, a 1964 graduate of MacArthur, received the Medal of Honor posthumously after losing his life in Vietnam. Lt. Hagen, a Green Beret, and his team were assigned to collect intelligence in Ashau Valley in South Vietnam and were ambushed, outnumbered 107 to 1. When Hagen left cover to check on a team member who had been hit, he was killed. Eight of the 14 team members survived and were extracted safely.

Students who apply for the scholarship should be involved in student government and ideally should have some connection to the military, either through a family member who is or has served, or through their own involvement with ROTC.

MacArthur seniors may call (217) 791-1385 or email historyoftheheartland@yahoo.com for application information. The $500 scholarship is administered through the Decatur Public Schools Foundation.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sheriff's car John Dillinger stole returns to Indiana 87 years after his jailbreak

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News