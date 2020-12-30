Happy Noon Year at Children's Museum online features Awesome Squad

DECATUR — Children's museums in Illinois and Indiana will join forces to offer a free online version of the traditional Happy Noon Year dance party and countdown, featuring Decatur's own Awesome Squad.

The Children's Museum of Illinois in Decatur has Happy Noon Year kits available for pickup for $5 each. Order kits at CMofIL.org. The free live stream begins at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 and the link is available at the museum's website and social media.

The Association of Children’s Museums estimates that around 30% of all children’s museums across the country will permanently close as a result of COVID-19. The Decatur museum is working hard to serve its community, even while it is closed, and is looking forward to re-opening when it is safe, Interim President Abby Koester said. For more information, go to CMofIL.org or call (217)423-5437.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}