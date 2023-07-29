DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department is offering multiple vaccine and physical clinics for students this back-to-school season.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the department will host a back-to-school vaccine and lead testing event for all K-12 students at the health department, located at 1221 E. Condit St. in Decatur.

Also on that day, the Decatur Family YMCA will be providing shuttle service to and from its annual Backpack Attack event. Backpack Attack will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., during which times the YMCA will provide around 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to families of K-6 students.

The health department will offer an additional back-to-school event specifically for kindergarteners, 6th-graders and 9th-graders in need of physicals.

The clinic will be held at the health department on Friday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Students in kindergarten, sixth or ninth grade will be able to receive necessary eye exams, physicals and immunizations.

The back-to-school physicals are offered in partnership with SIU Center for Family Medicine in Decatur.

Appointments are not required for either back-to-school event, though space for both is limited and attendees will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Attendees should bring insurance cards and medical records if possible.

According to the health department, kindergarteners need a physical, a dental exam, a vision exam, a lead test and up-to-date vaccinations. Necessary vaccines for the kindergarten age group include: DTap (5th dose), Polio (4th dose), MMR (2nd dose), Varicella (chickenpox 2nd dose) and Hepatitis A, if not received prior.

Students entering the 2nd grade need a dental exam.

Physicals, dental exams, and up-to-date vaccinations are required for all 6th grade students. Necessary vaccines for the 6th grade age group include: Tdap, Meningitis (Men ACWY), HPV and Hepatitis A, if not received prior.

Students entering the 9th grade need a physical and a dental exam.

Seniors need to be up-to-date on the following vaccines: Meningitis (Men ACWY 2nd dose), Meningitis B (Bexsero or Trumenba), HPV and Hepatitis A, if not received prior.

For questions on the back-to-school events or school health requirements, residents may contact the health department at 217-423-6988, opt. 2.

