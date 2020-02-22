Heard of futsal? 72 Central Illinois teams met in Decatur to play it Saturday

“It is part of what most teams do,” Burton said. “The more touches you get on the ball, the better you’re going to be, even if it’s a different type of ball.”

Futsal is a modified version of soccer. “A futsal ball is a heavier, weighty ball,” Bonner said. “The goal is a little bit smaller, not as deep and fits to the court.”

“You can’t kick it as far,” Burton said about the ball.

The indoor court is a smaller area than soccer fields. The game is also played faster with two 12-minute halves. “You have to make quick decisions,” Burton said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This year is the first futsal tournament for 10-year-old Ella Plumb, although she has played soccer for five years as a member of the Springfield Spirits, “It’s very fast paced,” she said about futsal. “You are constantly moving.”

Having played in past tournaments, Ella’s teammates were able to give her advice. The indoor arena was an adjustment. “I like it because it’s a smaller court and a harder field,” said Emma Burton, 9.