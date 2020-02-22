Heard of futsal? 72 Central Illinois teams met in Decatur to play it Saturday

DECATUR — Thirteen-year-old Lucas May is a soccer player, even in the off-season.
To keep his skills sharp, Lucas took part in the annual Midstate 4v4 Indoor Futsal Tournament on Saturday at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center.
“This is for staying in shape,” Lucas said. “It’s a faster version of soccer.”
Futsal is played indoors, giving the players advantages as well as challenges. “The ball rolls across (the court), instead of getting slowed down by the grass,” Lucas said.
This year is the ninth year for the futsal tournament in Decatur. According to the event’s director Colin Bonner, 72 teams from Central Illinois traveled to the DISC to play in the local tournament. Teams ranging in age from 7 years old to adults competed throughout the day on Saturday.
“A lot of Central Illinois clubs come here,” Bonner said.
Teams from Arcola, Peoria, Bloomington, Champaign, Springfield and Edwardsville were among those taking part.
Keely Burton coaches a girls futsal team from Springfield. The Springfield Area Soccer Association plays the sport during the winter.
“It is part of what most teams do,” Burton said. “The more touches you get on the ball, the better you’re going to be, even if it’s a different type of ball.”
Futsal is a modified version of soccer. “A futsal ball is a heavier, weighty ball,” Bonner said. “The goal is a little bit smaller, not as deep and fits to the court.”
“You can’t kick it as far,” Burton said about the ball.
The indoor court is a smaller area than soccer fields. The game is also played faster with two 12-minute halves. “You have to make quick decisions,” Burton said.
This year is the first futsal tournament for 10-year-old Ella Plumb, although she has played soccer for five years as a member of the Springfield Spirits, “It’s very fast paced,” she said about futsal. “You are constantly moving.”
Having played in past tournaments, Ella’s teammates were able to give her advice. The indoor arena was an adjustment. “I like it because it’s a smaller court and a harder field,” said Emma Burton, 9.
Because the court is smaller and the time is limited, the amount of players is also fewer. Three players and one goalie are on the court during a game. “You have to move and stay open,” said Emma Wilcoxen, 9.
According to the United States Youth Futsal organization, Brazilian soccer star Pele, Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi from Argentina credit futsal for their skills.
Last year the Decatur tournament had fewer teams attend, but was held over two days. The organizers of the event limited the tournament to one day for this year’s tournament. “We’ll have a really tight schedule,” Bonner said. “Going from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., every court is filled all day long.”
Futsal is popular among soccer fans and players. The sport is part of many indoor soccer leagues. “This is kind of a warm-up for the outdoor season,” Bonner said. “It gets them playing together.”
Soccer players have opportunities to play throughout the year with the regular season beginning in March and continuing to November.
“For the serious soccer players, we’ve always got something for them all year round,” Bonner said.
Lucas’ father Kyle May encourages his children to play futsal during the winter season. “They play around with some different positions and try some things out,” he said. “In the outdoor season, they can get in a rut.”
