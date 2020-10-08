Heartland Community College continues recovery from cyberattack

“We’re all spread out and working in different places. … We’re doing things in new ways and we may not be aware of the risks,” said Bross. “We’re all more susceptible.”

Charles Edamala, ISU’s chief information officer, said,” Information Security is complex and dependent on systems that have to be constantly monitored, processes that have to be regularly assessed, and on people who have to be educated on an ongoing basis to be alert.”

He added, “It is the equivalent of making sure all the windows and doors in a house are secured every night; except that we become aware of new windows in the basement on an ongoing basis.”

Email phishing is not the only way a system can be compromised.

“It can even be as easy as someone finding a thumb drive and plugging it into a work computer.” Said Edamala. “An institution can be up on their security measures but it all falls apart if someone gives the keys to the house away.”

Ransomware attacks

Other types of attacks are known as ransomware, in which hackers encrypt some data or lock up a personal device until a ransom is paid.