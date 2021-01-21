 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heather Fricke named principal of Mount Pulaski High School
0 comments
top story

Heather Fricke named principal of Mount Pulaski High School

{{featured_button_text}}
Heather Fricke
Provided photo

MOUNT PULASKI — Heather Fricke has been named principal of Mount Pulaski High School for the 2021-22 academic year.

Fricke will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Principal Terry Morgan.

A new co-op grocery store is opening in Mount Pulaski — and it's giving produce discounts

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A native of Elkhart, Fricke is a graduate of Mount Pulaski High School and holds bachelor's degrees from the University of Illinois-Urbana/Champaign and Western Illinois University, and a master's from the University of Illinois-Springfield. She has 23 years of education experience in public schools in Riverton, Williamsville and Mount Pulaski.

She is married to Nathan Fricke and they are the parents of Ben, a sophomore at Spoon River College, and Jackson, a sophomore at Mount Pulaski High School. The family enjoys traveling to sports activities and being active members of Mount Pulaski Christian Church.

Facts about Decatur's Transfer House 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News