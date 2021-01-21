Heather Fricke named principal of Mount Pulaski High School

MOUNT PULASKI — Heather Fricke has been named principal of Mount Pulaski High School for the 2021-22 academic year.

Fricke will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Principal Terry Morgan.

A native of Elkhart, Fricke is a graduate of Mount Pulaski High School and holds bachelor's degrees from the University of Illinois-Urbana/Champaign and Western Illinois University, and a master's from the University of Illinois-Springfield. She has 23 years of education experience in public schools in Riverton, Williamsville and Mount Pulaski.

She is married to Nathan Fricke and they are the parents of Ben, a sophomore at Spoon River College, and Jackson, a sophomore at Mount Pulaski High School. The family enjoys traveling to sports activities and being active members of Mount Pulaski Christian Church.

