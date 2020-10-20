Here are the projects planned at Richland Community College

DECATUR – Richland Community College will move forward with Phase II of its master plan if funding is approved by the Illinois Community College Board.
Vice President of Finance Greg Florian told the board of trustees at a meeting Tuesday that the board has changed its requirements for requesting funding for capital projects. Formerly, that board required detailed plans, whereas now colleges must only provide a summary.
The trustees approved the request to submit the next phase of projects to the Illinois Community College Board.
The next phase includes renovations to the Center Core on the first floor, the Learning Resource Center, the cafe, and faculty offices. Those projects would complete the major renovations of the Master Plan.
The Center Core would become a student commons area with the Cafe and Coffee House, and would include a quiet space for study adjacent to the Learning Resource Center, with technology resources enhanced. The renovations to faculty offices would include a common area adjacent to those offices where faculty can meet with students, and would provide greater access to faculty for the students. This project will renovate approximately 40,600 square feet at an estimated cost of $14.9 million. A local match of $3.7 million would be required for this project.
The second project the college will present to the ICCB will expand instructional space for the agriculture program. At present, the program is housed in the maintenance building, sharing space for labs, without adequate equipment storage space. The new space would provide lassrooms, labs, offices and demonstration space, storage for large equipment and livestock space. Projected cost of the 23,000 square-foot proposal is $8.3 million, with a local match of $2.1 million required.
Florian said these projects are in the future but it's best to get Richland's request in now in light of the fact that capital funds are limited.
In other business, the trustees heard the first reading of an update to the social media policy.
Tracy Withrow, director of marketing and public relations, said the policy had not been update recently.
"This is a complete overhaul of the policy, but it's much needed," she said.
Social media accounts connected to Richland officially, and posts by Richland employees who identify themselves as such online, cannot advocate for any political issue, cause, party or candidate; cannot violate laws; cannot be threatening, demeaning, malicious, obscene, a violation ofintellectual property rights or privacy laws, harassing in nature, or otherwise injurious or illegal. The board will vote on the policy changes at its November meeting.
The board also approved the purchase of 57 additional Hewlett-Packard laptops to assist students who lack access to technology, at a cost of $29,815. Funds for the purchase will come from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund.
