Here are the projects planned at Richland Community College

The second project the college will present to the ICCB will expand instructional space for the agriculture program. At present, the program is housed in the maintenance building, sharing space for labs, without adequate equipment storage space. The new space would provide lassrooms, labs, offices and demonstration space, storage for large equipment and livestock space. Projected cost of the 23,000 square-foot proposal is $8.3 million, with a local match of $2.1 million required.

Florian said these projects are in the future but it's best to get Richland's request in now in light of the fact that capital funds are limited.

In other business, the trustees heard the first reading of an update to the social media policy.

Tracy Withrow, director of marketing and public relations, said the policy had not been update recently.

"This is a complete overhaul of the policy, but it's much needed," she said.