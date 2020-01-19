Here's a look at the history of Hope Academy

DECATUR — When Hope Academy was named in 2004, the name Hope was chosen for several reasons.
One was, of course, because it was part of the Hope VI/Wabash Crossing neighborhood revitalization project. Another was a desire that children walking into their new school would feel a sense of hope that they could begin to achieve their dreams there.
Other names were suggested and considered, including naming it for Pvt. Jonathan Gifford, a Decatur native killed in Iraq in 2003, or for Lizzie Johnson, one of Decatur's first black teachers. A committee organized by the Decatur Board of Education chose the name, and there was some backlash from citizens who disagreed with the choice and the fact that it was made by a committee after the board had requested community input on the process of choosing a new name.
When the committee chair Deanne Hillman, then principal of Johns Hill Magnet School and now director of human resources, gave her report on the committee's choice at a board meeting in February 2004, the board voted to accept the name “Hope Academy” immediately, though a vote was not on that meeting's agenda.
Hope was the first new school building in Decatur since Stephen Decatur High School, now the district's middle school, was dedicated in 1975. In 2005, the year the school opened, Mound Middle School and Washington School closed. Renovations to French Academy, Dennis and Pershing schools and Thomas Jefferson Middle School were part of the $27 million project. The board designated Hope a magnet school, with students chosen by lottery as they are for other magnet schools in the district, though the plan then was to make Hope a neighborhood school once the Wabash Crossing neighborhood was finished and occupied. That has not happened, but making Hope a neighborhood school is under consideration again at present as part of the district's BOLD facilities plan.
After its first year, Hope became a “balanced calendar” school, with a three-week break after every quarter and a five-week break in the summer. During the “intersessions,” enrichment classes were offered, both for students who wanted fun or advanced study and for those who had fallen behind, so they could catch up. Hope has since returned to a traditional calendar to match the rest of Decatur's schools.
Of Decatur's magnet schools, only Hope did not have a “theme.” Garfield and Enterprise are both Montessori schools; Johns Hill's emphasis in fine arts; French Academy is a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) school; Durfee Magnet School is focused on technology, though plans are to close it in May and disperse those students back to their boundary schools.
In 2013, discussions began on giving all the city's schools, not just the magnet schools, a theme. Dennis School, while a traditional boundary building and not a magnet school, has become a lab school with close ties and cooperation with Millikin University. Hope's staff, after studying several options, chose the International Baccalaureate model, which requires three years of staff training before a school can be designated as such. The model trains students with a global perspective. The school has not yet received formal designation from International Baccalaureate.
In the years since Hope opened, it has had several principals and staff turnover. In the beginning, students were grouped into “pods,” which are part of the building's design, each with a common meeting area shared by three classrooms, to allow both small group and shared activities. The “cafetorium,” a flexible space intended to serve as both cafeteria and auditorium, and originally planned to be shared with the community for events, included lighting and sound for performances and a stage. Middle school students had their own area on the second floor.
