Here's a look at the history of Hope Academy

DECATUR — When Hope Academy was named in 2004, the name Hope was chosen for several reasons.

One was, of course, because it was part of the Hope VI/Wabash Crossing neighborhood revitalization project. Another was a desire that children walking into their new school would feel a sense of hope that they could begin to achieve their dreams there.

Other names were suggested and considered, including naming it for Pvt. Jonathan Gifford, a Decatur native killed in Iraq in 2003, or for Lizzie Johnson, one of Decatur's first black teachers. A committee organized by the Decatur Board of Education chose the name, and there was some backlash from citizens who disagreed with the choice and the fact that it was made by a committee after the board had requested community input on the process of choosing a new name.

When the committee chair Deanne Hillman, then principal of Johns Hill Magnet School and now director of human resources, gave her report on the committee's choice at a board meeting in February 2004, the board voted to accept the name “Hope Academy” immediately, though a vote was not on that meeting's agenda.

