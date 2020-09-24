Here's how many students have opted out of Decatur schools this year

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools have lost more than 241 students since the 2018-19 school year.
In the most recent enrollment count, Decatur has 8,563 students, after accounting for no-shows and withdrawals, said Student Services Director Lawrence Trimble.
The district is fully remote for the first quarter and the first half of the second quarter, with an announcement expected on Oct. 30 detailing plans for the rest of the semester.
Under the Illinois State Board of Education's evidence-based funding, school districts take a student count on Oct. 1 and March 1 for the state's records, said Jackie Matthews, spokeswoman for the state board. Most districts also take a 10-day count for their own records on enrollment. Evidence-based funding funnels extra money to high-needs districts.
Illinois schools in March suspended classes as COVID-19 cases increased. School officials over the summer decided whether to return to class in-person, have remote learning or a mix. Parents also have the option to home school.
Other district totals are:
ARGENTA-OREANA
Argenta-Oreana schools have 928 students, with 426 in the elementary, 226 in the middle school and 276 in the high school.
“We understand that the remote learning start to our school year is not what any of us wanted; however, we are impressed and amazed every day by how hard our teachers and staff are working to educate our students,” said Superintendent Damian Jones. “We appreciate the support we have received and continue to receive from the majority of our parents and community.”
MAROA-FORSYTH
Maroa-Forsyth schools are offering a hybrid of in-person and remote classes, said John Ahlemeyer, superintendent, and the school community had adjusted well to the new routines.
The district has 1,183 students total, with 555 at the elementary school, 267 in the middle school and 361 in the high school.
MOUNT ZION
Mount Zion schools take a 10-day count, with 2,361 students total, and 15 students enrolled in special education services through Macon-Piatt Special Education District, said Superintendent Travis Roundcount.
CERRO GORDO
“Our staff has more than met the challenge of providing both in-person and remote lessons on a daily basis,” said Brett Robinson, superintendent of Cerro Gordo schools. “After temporarily moving just the high school students to remote learning for nine school days (Sept. 8-11 and Sept. 14-18), we are now back to having about 80% of our preK-12 students attending in-person five days a week, as it was when the year began.”
The district's total is 460 students, he added.
Cerro Gordo's new junior/senior high school addition
