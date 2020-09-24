Here's how many students have opted out of Decatur schools this year

Other district totals are:

ARGENTA-OREANA

Argenta-Oreana schools have 928 students, with 426 in the elementary, 226 in the middle school and 276 in the high school.

“We understand that the remote learning start to our school year is not what any of us wanted; however, we are impressed and amazed every day by how hard our teachers and staff are working to educate our students,” said Superintendent Damian Jones. “We appreciate the support we have received and continue to receive from the majority of our parents and community.”

MAROA-FORSYTH

Maroa-Forsyth schools are offering a hybrid of in-person and remote classes, said John Ahlemeyer, superintendent, and the school community had adjusted well to the new routines.

The district has 1,183 students total, with 555 at the elementary school, 267 in the middle school and 361 in the high school.

MOUNT ZION

Mount Zion schools take a 10-day count, with 2,361 students total, and 15 students enrolled in special education services through Macon-Piatt Special Education District, said Superintendent Travis Roundcount.

CERRO GORDO