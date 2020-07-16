Here's when Decatur schools will announce details about returning to classrooms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur School District will release details about the coming school year on Friday, July 24, it was announced Thursday.

“We know DPS families and staff eagerly await the release of the District's Return to Learn plan," the district said in a statement. "District administrators have been working alongside principals, teachers, teaching assistants, secretaries, other staff, parents, and students to develop a robust plan that prioritizes the health and safety of students and staff while maintaining dynamic learning opportunities."

The district wants to "ensure the plan considers the changing health status of our region, and that it is carefully and critically examined from every angle before its release."

School districts and universities across the county have developed or are in the process of developing plans for fall classes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker in March ordered all schools to stop in-person instruction as part of the state’s plan to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state entered in late June phase four of the governor's reopening plan, which allows restaurants and bars to open for limited indoor seating and in-person instruction to resume at schools in the fall, among other changes.