SULLIVAN — Moultrie County History Center will host a Holocaust art exhibit, "The Auschwitz Experience in the Art of Prisoners."

The grand opening will be 7 to 9 p.m.. Thursday, May 4, at the center, 1303 S. Hamilton St., Sullivan. There is no charge to view the exhibit during its run from May 2-29

"The Moultrie County Historical & Genealogical Society is honored to be partnering with the Champaign–Urbana Jewish Federation to bring this special exhibit to our county,” said History Center Museum Director Pam Wood.

The exhibit was created by the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Poland, and features works by 12 survivors who were held at Auschwitz. Visitors can view the 60 works independently or in groups led by a guide.

According to the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, “The artists who survived tried to convey on canvas or paper the magnitude of the tragedy and the horrifying reality of camp life. They produced works, and sometimes whole cycles, in which we can see the conditions under which the prisoners existed, standing at roll call, the appalling sanitation, the hunger, the punishments, the humiliation, and emotions like dread, despair, and helplessness.”

Several speakers will be featured during the grand opening, and Holocaust survivor William Gingold is scheduled to speak at the exhibit 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

