MOWEAQUA — If you were silent for one second for each of the 6 million people who died under the Third Reich, you would be silent for more than 11 years.

Holocaust survivor Sami Steigmann told Central A&M High School students on Friday that it is their job, as young people, to change the world and never let such a thing happen again.

“All the evil in the world happened because bystanders stood by and did nothing,” he said. “I want you to react at the first sign of injustice.”

The Holocaust did not happen overnight, he said. First Jews were pushed aside, made fun of with caricatures in the newspapers, made to live in neighborhoods away from other Germans. It was gradual. The stages of genocide are persecution and division by ethnicity, both used and escalated until Jews were the enemy and other Germans accepted that.

Steigmann and his parents were among the Jews sent to camps, where medical experiments were performed on him that left him with lifelong effects. The Steigmanns were sent to the Mogilev-Podolsky labor camp in what is now Ukraine when Steigmann was just a toddler. A German woman who lived on a nearby farm and who brought food to the guards noticed him and realized he was starving. She gave him milk, risking her own and her family's lives by doing so, and saved his life. He never knew her name, he said, but in the Garden of the Righteous Among the Nations at Yad Va'Shem a marker honors “the unknown ones” among the 27,000 non-Jews who saved Jews during the Holocaust, and he counts her among them.

The Steigmanns were liberated in 1944 and deported, and he grew up in a small town in Transylvania, where the family fled after the war.

“You have the honor to meet the Jewish Dracula,” he said, smiling.

He sees himself, he said, as a survivor, not a victim, which keeps him from being bitter and angry about the horrors of the Holocaust. He told the students to keep a positive outlook, and find something good in even the worst day.

“Stop dwelling on the past,” he said. “The future has not come yet. So enjoy the present. I have no regrets. Everything I went through made me what I am today.”

Learning about the Holocaust in class and actually meeting someone who lived through it are completely different things, said senior Samuel Moore.

“It was very humbling,” he said. “Furthermore, it's amazing that he's using that for life lessons beyond just awareness. It's incredible. It's awe-inspiring. One of his questions was 'I'm prideful about my past. Are you prideful about your past?' and that just struck me. I've never heard somebody say 'I'm so proud of my past.' So for him to try to explain that to young people is just amazing.”

Hearing Steigmann's perspective on life after all he's been through was enlightening, said junior Maddix Plain.

“He's 86, and he's seen so much more than me,” Moore said. “He's seen so much and done so much.”

