Home for the Holidays: Adopting a shelter animal

DECATUR — Our Jack turned 10 in September and has been an only dog for several years now.

We decided it was about time to get him a kid sister for company, and we wanted to adopt one from a shelter. So many dogs and cats are homeless and shelters are bursting at the seams. Plus when you adopt from a shelter, your new friend has already had shots and been spayed or neutered.

I kept my eye on the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center's Facebook posts, thinking I'd know when the right dog appeared. Then I saw “Bagel,” as they called her. Picked up as a stray, she's 34 pounds of mixed breed and has the kind of face we couldn't resist. I put in an application, they approved us, and my husband went to get her.

The shelter is running a “Home for the Holidays” special, as they have for several years now, where you can choose a dog or cat, with an approved application, and take him or her home for a trial run. If you decide to keep your new furry friend, you pay only $40 to adopt. The promotion runs through Jan. 7. If you decide the animal doesn't fit into your household, you take him or her back and no harm, no foul.

We knew we weren't taking our new furbaby back so we went ahead and paid the fee.

About 70 to 80 percent of foster-to-adopt families choose to keep the dog or cat, said shelter manager Amanda Fisher.

“It's a great way to get folks interested, and even if the animal gets returned, we find out whether they like kids, cats, other dogs, all those things we didn't know at the shelter,” she said. Knowing more about the cat or dog helps them make a good future match, she added.

We tried calling our pound puppy Betsy, but that didn't suit her, so her new name is Bibi. She likes that much more. She's not housebroken so we're working on that. Jack, who was also a rescue, is not particularly pleased to have a kid sister but he's a good boy and trying to take her on with good grace.

It hasn't been a totally smooth process. There are things you need to understand if you're going to adopt a shelter dog.

Like Bibi, your new friend might not be house trained. She might, like Bibi, not know how to live in a house or walk on a leash and you have to be patient. It takes several days just for a shelter dog to decompress after the noisy shelter. It takes a couple of weeks and often longer for a dog to settle in and feel at home.

The first few days, Bibi ate like she might never see food again because, as a former stray, she didn't yet understand that food will always be available here. She snarled at Jack and is still bossy with him, but he's Top Dog and we're trying to help her understand that.

She has to sleep in a kennel until she's house trained and Jack sleeps on the bed. Bibi objects to this vociferously, and for at least a week, she barked and howled for hours, sometimes, before she settled down. Now it's just some whining, but nobody got much sleep that first week.

And as a collector of stuffed toys, I'm trying to explain the difference between her toys and my toys, with limited success. She's destroyed a couple of mine while we work on that.

Hannah Beck had never had a cat before and thought she was “a dog person,” but now that's all changed. She thought she might like to have a cat, and she wanted to adopt from a shelter, too.

“I looked at the cats (at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center) online and how good they took care of the cats, and my heart tugs,” said Beck, who lives in Westervelt in Shelby County. “I walked in and saw a little orange cat named Puddin' and when he greeted me, I knew he was somebody I wanted to take home. He was a stray and I wanted to give him a home.”

Her son calls him “Thor,” she said, but anyone who has a cat knows they only acknowledge their name if they feel like it, anyway.

After Gary and Brenda Brown's 15-year-old cat Fluffy died, they didn't think they were ready for another cat quite yet, but they have a neighbor who is a vet and he suggested they consider checking the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County. The couple live in Dalton City.

“Gary went in there and saw Doc and Magic,” Brenda Brown said. “They're tuxedo cats and Fluffy was a tuxedo cat. He went in there and called me at work and told me (about them), and I put in papers for Magic and Doc.”

What she didn't know, she said, was that a third cat had attached herself to Gary while he was visiting, and he told the Humane Society he'd take her, too. Doc is still Doc, but Magic's new name is Joy and Petunia's new name is Sandy.

“We love them,” Brenda Brown said. “It's going to be interesting when we put up Christmas (decorations).”