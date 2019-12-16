Homework on a snow day? These Decatur schools found a way to keep learning on track

Thanks to the packets, Alexander said, even snow days count as a school day and the school year won't have to be extended to make up missed days. The idea has been picked up by Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Patrick schools, also, and St. Teresa High School is looking into it as well.

“One of the most advantageous things is, it allows students to continue the educational process even when they're out for inclement weather,” Alexander said. “Learning can take place wherever they are in the world, and technology allows us to communicate.”

Most of the Holy Family teachers have a classroom Facebook page which is private, and students can get on that page to ask questions if they have problems with any of the work in the packet. The pages also help when a student leaves an assignment behind at school. One example is the time a parent took a photo of the spelling words list and shared it on the page for other families, or the time a student helped another student remember the instructions for an assignment. It's not just snow days when technology assists kids with keeping up with their work.