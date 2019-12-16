Homework on a snow day? This Decatur school has found a way to keep learning on track

DECATUR – Kristie Pruitt read about the idea first on a teaching blog.
Snow day packets, given to students to take home and put in a safe place in case of weather-related school closings, allow students to keep up with their work and avoid making up the missed day at the end of the year.
“When I was home in Alton, where my sister's children go to St. Mary's (Catholic School), they got them on registration day,” Pruitt said. “The packet has one assignment on each topic, something they'd already done (in class), and I talked to her about it.”
Pruitt, a third-grade teacher at Holy Family Catholic School, told her principal, Debbie Alexander, about it.
“I just thought, it looks like we're going to have a rough winter, and it gives the kids something to work on,” Pruitt said. “It's nothing too difficult and it doesn't take the entire day to do.”
Holy Family teachers in the elementary grades created two days' packets to send home. The junior high students, who all have Chromebooks, get their assignments on Google Classroom.
“This is the second one we've used already,” Pruitt said. “So far, the first one, every student turned it back in. Some of them even said it was fun.”
Thanks to the packets, Alexander said, even snow days count as a school day and the school year won't have to be extended to make up missed days. The idea has been picked up by Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Patrick schools, also, and St. Teresa High School is looking into it as well.
“One of the most advantageous things is, it allows students to continue the educational process even when they're out for inclement weather,” Alexander said. “Learning can take place wherever they are in the world, and technology allows us to communicate.”
Most of the Holy Family teachers have a classroom Facebook page which is private, and students can get on that page to ask questions if they have problems with any of the work in the packet. The pages also help when a student leaves an assignment behind at school. One example is the time a parent took a photo of the spelling words list and shared it on the page for other families, or the time a student helped another student remember the instructions for an assignment. It's not just snow days when technology assists kids with keeping up with their work.
Kim Jones, who teaches fourth grade at Our Lady of Lourdes, said this is the first time that school has used the packets. Some teachers provided actual packets with worksheets and such, while others provided students with user names and passwords to use websites to complete their work.
“This way, students aren't getting behind and we don't have to make up snow days later on,” she said. “I went online to see how many students have made attempts (to complete the work) and at noon, about half have attempted it, and a handful have completed it.”
Knowing that many parents had to go to work, even on a snow day, she's not overly concerned. If the children went to a day care, they might not have access to a computer and will complete their work in the evening.
Emily Enloe's son is in fifth grade at Holy Family, while she teaches at Argenta-Oreana schools, which were open on Monday. They keep his snow day packet in his room, and the first time, he did the work without prompting, she said. He did the same on Monday.
“He's receptive to it,” she said. “He takes ownership of it and doesn't mind the work whatsoever.”
He knows, she added, chuckling, that once he finishes the work he's free to go outside and play in the snow.
