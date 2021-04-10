 Skip to main content
0 comments
Area high school and elementary students receiving academic honors include:

Decatur Christian School

Second Quarter

Principal's Honor Roll

Seniors: Lisa Echols; Ben Kirby; Addison Milligan; Alexis Shew. Honor Roll: Ashton McKenzie; Ethan Neufeld; Irina Yeakley

Juniors: Heidi Heldt; Tyler Heldt; Tatem Herdina; Joshua House; Emmery Kovalcik; Alice Skelley; Katelyn Wendt. Honor Roll: Emma Blickensderfer; Michael Davis

Sophomores: Noah Hahn; Samuel Hahn; Isaac Skelley; Kaleb Spangler; Corinn Wiegard. Honor Roll: Tobiah England; Trista Logan; Dahlia Webb

Freshman: Meng McKinney; Madison Skelley

8th Grade: Meredith Honnold; Rebekah House. Honor Roll: Milaina Daniels; Charles Moore

7th Grade: Honor Roll: Sara Kovalcik; Kam Stanley

6th Grade: Lillie Barker. Honor Roll: Kaydan Shew

5th Grade: Callie Braun; Hope Conlin; Chloe Cothern; Henry Reining. Honor RollBlake Benavides; Benjamin Blancett; Piper Cantrell; Asa Gray; Ryan Logan

4th Grade: Joshua Kirby; Ethan Newland; Scott Thorp; Dominick Valvo-Schwartz. Honor Roll:Peyton Overheul; Zane Pharis; Savannah Phillips; Sophia Springman; Claire Stewart; Jaxson Tureskis

3rd Grade: Paul Davis; Chase Heckman; Megan Volle; Albert Wong. Honor Roll: Morgan Newland

 

