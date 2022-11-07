 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION | ELECTIONS

Hope Academy mock election names Oreo the best cookie

  • 0

DECATUR — On Monday, the race was on. Would Oreos or chocolate chip be victorious in the Hope Academy election to decide best cookie?

110822-dec-loc-mockelection_01.JPG

First graders Adeline Acedera and Mikiah McGuire act as election judges and count the ballots for a best cookie mock election at Hope Academy in Decatur on Monday.

“We're trying to see which (cookie) is the goodest,” said Jaiyah Fuller, who is firmly in the Oreo camp.

110822-dec-loc-mockelection_02.JPG

To teach first graders about Tuesday's election and the importance of voting, first grade teachers created a mock election, complete with voter registration, voters' cards, election judges, and voting booths. Prior to the election, the kids made campaign posters urging their fellow students to vote for their favorite. They even got an “I voted” sticker to wear after casting their ballots.

The winner: Oreos. Later in the week, the students will get to enjoy some.

“The kids got to choose their favorite cookie just like we as Americans will choose our governor,” said teacher Ann Downey. “That's why we're doing this today, making a real life experience for these kids.”

Teacher Dianne Cox showed them a video on the importance of voting, followed by a discussion of why adults vote and the importance of the voting process.

“We talked about what could we vote on,” Cox said. “So they decided cookies would be a good thing to (vote on). We made the posters and each of them decided which cookie they wanted to make posters of.”

110822-dec-loc-mockelection_03.JPG

First graders cast votes for their favorite cookie to learn about elections at Hope Academy in Decatur on Monday.

The students went through the whole voter registration process prior to Monday, she said, filling out applications for a card, having their picture taken to put on the card, and learning how to sign their names to make it official.

The election judges, chosen from among students who show leadership qualities, took their jobs very seriously. They compared voters' cards to a list of registered voters and checked them off. They sent the voters to the curtained voting booths to make their selection, checked ballots to ensure one vote per voter, and counted the ballots when the election was over.

“We've got to see that they've got a (registration) card,” said election judge Kaleah Sangster-Smith. “Then we have to check it. Then we have to see which (candidate) they filled in. Then he (classmate Jaylin Petty) has got to give them a sticker.”

110822-dec-loc-mockelection_04.JPG

First graders Jaylin Petty and Kaleah Sangster-Smith act as election judges and count the ballots for a best cookie mock election at Hope Academy in Decatur on Monday.

Kaleah was at first reluctant to display any bias toward one candidate or another, but finally admitted her vote was for chocolate chip.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

MORE INSIDE

-Candidates make final pitches to voters. A2

-Local races in Macon County. A2

-Macon County election judges prepare for big day. A3

ELECTION 2022

After the polls close, go to herald-review.com for complete coverage of local, state, national races.

