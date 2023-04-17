DECATUR – The Community Foundation of Macon County has created Hope From the Heartland, a fund to support Ukrainian refugees, with a kickoff event planned for the Decatur Club on Saturday, April 22.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a presentation at 7:30 p.m. Duane Noland will be the master of ceremonies. Donations will be accepted at the event and can also be made online at firstdecatur.org or at maconcountygives.org. The goal is to raise $500,000.

The Rev. Wayne Kent, retired senior pastor at First Christian Church, has visited refugee centers in Poland twice, with plans to visit again in May, at the church's expense, he said. None of the money raised will fund his trip; it all goes directly to refugees in the form of food, housing, help with passports and other official papers, medical care and other basic needs. Kent's trips to Poland are to check in with the organizations there that distribute the assistance and collect records that prove the money is being spent appropriately.

“We created Hope From the Heartland this year pretty close to the one-year anniversary of the invasion, I would say in February,” said Natalie Beck, executive director of the Community Foundation. “I met with Wayne and (his wife) Leslie and some others that have been going there to help and we realized there was a need for a safe way for people to give. When we work with donors who want to send funds overseas, we want to provide a way that assures them their donations are reaching the intended recipients, so we're working with different organizations and resources so that any donor knows their gift is secure.”

There are more connections between Macon County and Ukraine than people realize, she said, both with actual relationships between people here and there, and in other ways, such as farming and Millikin University, which has a sister institution in Ukraine. People want to help but they also want to know the help is going where it's most needed.

Millions of refugees entered Poland after the war began, Kent said, and while many of them have dispersed throughout Europe, there are about 1.6 million still in Poland. If fathers, brothers, husbands and sons are still alive and still fighting, the women and children want to stay as close as possible so they can reunite someday. If their men have died, the women and children often move on to a place where they can start over and build a new life.

“You have real people and real lives who are severely impacted by the war,” Kent said. “It's not just property. It's people's lives that have been destroyed. Some went home last summer, but the ones in Poland now tend to be from the eastern part of Ukraine that's been destroyed. If they're from the western part of Ukraine they've ventured home. The Poles don't know how to assess what the future holds.”

