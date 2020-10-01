 Skip to main content
Hospitality careers class set to begin Oct. 5 in Decatur
Workforce

Students respond as Decatur School District adult education Executive Director Rocki Wilkerson asks if they want to get a job during GED class registration at the Adult Education Center in August 2015. 

 Jim Bowling

DECATUR — Registration for the Careers in Hospitality class will be 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Adult Education Center inside the Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St. 

This class is designed to assist individuals on a pathway to employment.  The eight-week class is held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 

Call (217) 875-7211 ext. 6264 for more information 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

