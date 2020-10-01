Hospitality careers class set to begin Oct. 5 in Decatur

DECATUR — Registration for the Careers in Hospitality class will be 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Adult Education Center inside the Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St.

This class is designed to assist individuals on a pathway to employment. The eight-week class is held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Call (217) 875-7211 ext. 6264 for more information

___________________________________________________________

The 10 best large cities for women in the workforce

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.