Hospitality careers class set to begin Oct. 5 in Decatur

DECATUR — Registration for the Careers in Hospitality class will be 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Adult Education Center inside the Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St.
This class is designed to assist individuals on a pathway to employment. The eight-week class is held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Call (217) 875-7211 ext. 6264 for more information
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
