How Central Illinois schools are still feeding kids amid coronavirus shutdown

Meridian Schools are also offering meals and take-home packets with activities in all subject areas, too.

“Our teachers created learning plans for our students to work on while we're off,” said Meridian Elementary School Principal Lori Guebert. “A combination of something to do each day related to each subject area, working on review and practice type activities just to keep them engaged, working and functioning on the days off. They have something meaningful they can work on and the teachers are available through email and Class Dojo. As a district, we're posting things on social media for parents to keep them updated as to what's happening.”

Parents can pick up meals at four sites from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the elementary building in Blue Mound and the middle school in Macon, with Hyde Park in Decatur and the Boody post office added on Wednesday to make pickup more convenient. The meals are for all students, not just those who meet low-income guidelines, she said. The district had a half-day of classes on March 16 so students could take packets and supplies home with them, but for those who weren't in attendance, packets are prepared and can be picked up with the meals.