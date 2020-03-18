How Central Illinois schools are still feeding kids amid coronavirus shutdown

DECATUR – Vanessa Metzger went to Stephen Decatur Middle School on Wednesday intending only to get school work for her son to do at home.
But while she was there, she picked up one of the grab-and-go bags of food for him, too.
“I really just came here to get some work for him because I don't want him to just play video games,” she said. “This is good for a lot of people, it is. I don't know how many people come out here and pick them up but it is good because they might need it.”
Schools statewide shut down this week at the order of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, part of an effort to contain coronavirus in Illinois. Buildings will reopen in two weeks.
Schools also have been shuttered in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Washington and other states. Several measures in Congress would offer a nationwide waiver so school meals can be offered in a wide variety of settings, such as food banks, and allow the USDA to grant waiver requests expanding eligibility even if they resulted in added costs to the government.
The U.S. Agriculture Department oversees food programs in schools, but it has restrictions on how students can get their subsidized meals, and currently can offer only limited waivers to states that allow schools to offer grab-and-go options
More than two-thirds of the 31 million U.S. students who regularly eat school lunches depend on a free or reduced-price school lunch as a main source of their daily nutrition, according to the School Nutrition Association.
Decatur Public Schools is providing grab-and-go bags of food that include both breakfast and lunch from 8 to 10 a.m. at four locations: Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools, Hope Academy and Stephen Decatur. It's set up so that families don't even have to get out of the car. Drive up to the signs and someone brings it to you. Signs at all Decatur school buildings direct families to the four buildings where they can get food. The first day, 377 families participated and on Wednesday that number rose to 652. District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the meals are available for anyone 18 and younger, with no ID required, to ensure that anyone who needs the food has access to it.
Meridian Schools are also offering meals and take-home packets with activities in all subject areas, too.
“Our teachers created learning plans for our students to work on while we're off,” said Meridian Elementary School Principal Lori Guebert. “A combination of something to do each day related to each subject area, working on review and practice type activities just to keep them engaged, working and functioning on the days off. They have something meaningful they can work on and the teachers are available through email and Class Dojo. As a district, we're posting things on social media for parents to keep them updated as to what's happening.”
Parents can pick up meals at four sites from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the elementary building in Blue Mound and the middle school in Macon, with Hyde Park in Decatur and the Boody post office added on Wednesday to make pickup more convenient. The meals are for all students, not just those who meet low-income guidelines, she said. The district had a half-day of classes on March 16 so students could take packets and supplies home with them, but for those who weren't in attendance, packets are prepared and can be picked up with the meals.
The work in the packets is nothing new and parents don't need to worry about teaching kids Common Core curriculum, Guebert said, which has been a concern voiced by some parents. The activities are simple, such as reading for 20 minutes, drawing a picture, practicing math facts they already should know, and there's even physical education activities, like “do 10 jumping jacks” included.
Knowing this was a possibility last week, she said, teachers had already begun preparing packets and sent some activities home with students on March 13, just in case.
The elementary school handed out 79 meals on Tuesday and the middle school, 59.
Teachers in several area districts have posted on Facebook that they're available if parents need assistance or have questions, including both Meridian and Decatur teachers, and Guebert said she's been amused by some of the jokes going around. Parents are sharing memes saying they've suspended or expelled their own children from home school, for example, trying to lighten the mood.
“We're all trying to stay positive,” Guebert said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
