How do teachers stay connected with students? At St. Patrick School, it's daily videos

It's important to interact with the students, Davis said.

“So they can see our faces every day,” she said.

“We want to get some sort of normalcy for the kids, too,” Blackburn said. “They hear the announcements every day when they're at school and we wanted to give them something like that while they're out of school, so they can come together and listen.”

Teachers are prepared to continue to teach online at least until the current April 30 end of the stay-at-home order, he said, and if it appears that the order will be extended, they'll handle that, too. Lessons have moved from review and practicing skills to learning new material, as far as it's possible under the circumstances. One teacher is continuing to read Harry Potter books with students, for example, which they had begun before schools had to close.

Davis said she's found that text and email don't work as well as video with her students. When they have questions, they make a video to send to her, and she can show them in a video how to do a tricky math problem, for example, more easily than she can explain through a text.

When students do return, Blackburn said, the school staff will do their best to meet all the students wherever they are academically after this extended break from the classroom.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.