How Millikin University students make high-end music

Replacing a studio console is not simple or cheap. Guarnieri began investigating grant applications and discussing cost reductions with companies. He found one of the appeals Millikin offers to students and artists is the ability to advertise the use of Steinway pianos. “It is a legitimate marketing strategy,” Guarnieri said. “But in the recording industry, I didn’t know of any all Neve schools.”

The instructor proposed the idea to the manufacturer and the university. The two studios needed to be fundamental for Millikin students to learn all aspects of recording. Studio A is a large area filled with equipment and instruments. “It’s made for really big tracking sessions with drums, bass, piano, guitar and vocals,” Guarnieri said. “You can do all of that.”

Studio B is used primarily for editing and mixing sessions. “You might do a single instrumental overdub, vocal or acoustic guitar,” Guarnieri said. “But you don’t have the physical space to put that many musicians in that room.”

However, no matter the need, the equipment is important.

The Neve Console company was able to provide the necessary equipment for recording instructions. The recording needs include a front end, microphone preamps, faders, equalizers, and ways to blend the products together.