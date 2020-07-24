How parents, teachers are reacting to Decatur school district return plans

DECATUR — Decatur parents and educators spent Friday envisioning what life will look like next month as schools shift to all-remote learning.
For teachers who also have children in school, it could be a juggling act.
“I want to be in my classroom with kids. That's why I went into this field. However, teaching effectively with all the restrictions would be very difficult," said Heather Herron, a teacher at Hope Academy after several years at Durfee Magnet School, which closed.
The Decatur school district on Friday announced plans for virtual learning for at least the first quarter.
Districts across the state are announcing plans for handling student instruction amid COVID. Classes were canceled in mid-March as cases increased and Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order.
Districts are taking a variety of approaches. Last week, Chicago Public Schools released a draft plan for fall instruction — a hybrid learning model that would assign most students to "pods" that would return to campus for two consecutive days of in-person learning on a rotating basis, pending public health guidance. On Wednesdays, in between pod rotations, schools would get deep cleaning.
The Illinois State Board of Education released a 63-page document detailing the state health department's recommended practices for safely reopening schools.
Returning to school also has been a focus of President Donald Trump, who has said students need to return to the classroom so their parents can return to work. He also also said some schools may need to delay their reopening because of COVID numbers.
Kevin Warnick's children were enrolled at South Shores School last year, though they live inside the Dennis School boundary, because there wasn't enough room at Dennis for all the children in its boundary. This year, however, with Dennis expanding into a second building – the former French Academy, now to be known as Kaleidoscope, with the original building on North Dennis Avenue known as Mosaic – Warnick's children will attend Dennis.
He was torn about whether to send them back to in-person classes, he said, and was trying to decide whether to have them continue remote learning or homeschool them.
"Because COVID is real and is starting to hit kids all over the place, I had to have Nevaeh tested and I wouldn't recommend any little kid nor adult to have that done," he said. "My daughter cried for an hour. It's a Q-Tip on a metal stick a foot long and goes all the way into your nasal cavity. I don't think we should go back to schools until we are sure the COVID is taken care of and our rates stay down."
"(Remote teaching from the classroom) will definitely put a huge strain on my husband and I,” she said. “We would both be working all day and then have to remote learn with our two oldest all night. In the spring it took us hours to complete the number of tasks that were sent for my then-first-grader. At the younger ages you can't just give them an iPad and say complete your work. If I can remote teach from home, I can also help keep him on task and working. Then we can enjoy our evenings and not be stressed all the time.”
Because she's in a new building for the coming year, she hasn't met her students and their families. During the spring shutdown, she'd already developed relationships with her students and knew their families, which smoothed the path somewhat. However, she had two students who didn't participate in remote learning and she wasn't able to get their families to cooperate with her.
“Not much I can do if education isn't valued at home when we are teaching remotely,” she said.
Aryn Hinton's 6-year-old son is also a student at Montessori Academy for Peace and her worry is that the method, which is hands-on and dependent on specialized materials and training for staff, will be difficult to duplicate during remote learning. It was hard during the spring shutdown, she said, but that was an emergency and expectations had to be adjusted.
“We want to continue with that style (of learning) and it may be more efficient to do it at home, rather than have a teacher he's never met teach him virtually,” she said.
