DECATUR — At a job interview, the way a man knots his tie, and whether he's wearing a tie, can be critical.

“Is it symmetrical? Is it a large knot or a small knot? Different things have different meanings,” said Adam Lovell, grant coordinator at Richland Community College. “There's a very casual way of tying a tie, If you show up to me for a job interview, and that's how your tie is tied, it tells me one of two things: Either you don't know how to tie a tie, or you think this interview is very casual.

“And you don't want your interview to be casual. You want to take the interview seriously. So, show up with a serious knot in your tie.”

It's advice like that that is the focus of Richland's Career Week, which began on Monday with activities like the “Dos and Don'ts Fashion Show,” a tutorial on how to tie a tie, and the opening of the Success Closet. Students who don't have appropriate clothes for job interviews can get them at no cost at the Success Closet.

Donations of gently-used professional clothes were sorted, hung and tagged by Aerianna Stevens, a student worker in the Student Success Center, and catalogued by size, color and type in a spreadsheet she created. Students can take one item or a whole outfit.

Stevens loves clothes, so that was a job right up her alley.

“I also got first pick,” she said with a chuckle. “I got a skirt. It's maroon and it's so cute.”

A lot of the students have never had to dress professionally, said Ashley Hall, career and completion coach. During the pandemic, even people who normally would dress professionally were working from home and didn't have to. Getting back into the swing of that, and learning the finer points of such things as tying a Full Windsor Knot on a tie — that's the large, square, dressy knot you see on politicians and royals — is important knowledge to give job seekers a leg up.

Clifton Ulbricht, student case specialist, said he'd worked in Japan for a few years, where a tie was part of the work uniform. He got used to seeing men in ties everywhere he went, so coming back to the United States, where few men wear a tie, reminded him of how casual many workplaces are here.

Still, the job interview is no place to be casual, Lovell said. Even if a tie is not required once you have the job, show up for the interview in your very best.

Other events this week to prepare Richland students for career success include sessions on business lunch etiquette and career exploration on Tuesday; a professional, polite handshake, LinkedIn and social media cleanup lessons, and the taking of professional headshots on Wednesday; and a resume workshop and interview preparation on Thursday.

Those events are open only to students, but a Career Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 31, is open to the public. Job seekers are encouraged but not required to register for the career fair on Handshake, an online recruiting platform for higher education students and alumni, and to update their professional profile.

“More and more of this (applying for jobs) is done online,” Hall said. “Even if you're not looking for a job, your LinkedIn profile (for example) could get you recruited.”

