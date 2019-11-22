How the Decatur Public Library is a crucial tool for homeschooling families

+2 Retired Decatur Fire Chief Donald Minton remembered for service to community Donald Minton was a firefighter in Decatur for 33 years, from 1955 to 1988, serving as chief beginning in April 1974.

Their favorite characters — and their audience's favorites, too — are Elephant and Piggie from Mo Willems' beloved series. Willems stopped writing books about those two characters, leaving READiculous at a loss for new books with two characters. Acting out books with more than two characters is tough when there's only the two of them, Bishop said.

They recently discovered a series about Monkey and Cake, however, and presented two books. The series, by Drew Daywalt, has the same kind of humor and two characters who are best friends that they found in Elephant and Piggie.

During the school break, READiculous always performs a “Between the Holidays” show which this year will be on Dec. 27 at the library, Henkel said.

“We like to try out new books (at that show),” she said. The books that go over with their young audience are often added to their regular rotation, and last year's winner was “I Just Ate My Friend,” featuring a (non-scary) monster because, as Henkel said, “What fun is a book without monsters?”