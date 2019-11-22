How the Decatur Public Library is a crucial tool for homeschooling families

DECATUR — Homeschooling families depend on the Decatur Public Library.
“Like anyone else, we get books to read,” said Nicky Alworth, whose three homeschooled kids were part of the Enrich Homeschool Co-Op visit to the library on Friday.
“My kids are older,” added Carrie Baylor, mother of Jude, 13, and Sarah, 15. “We use it for research papers, too.”
The homeschool group meets for a field trip about once a month, Baylor said, and this month the tour of the library gave them a behind-the-scenes look at how it all works, which they enjoyed seeing.
Library assistant John Schirle conducted the tour and said there were 42 kids and 16 adults.
“(We) covered some of the digital resources that many people are not aware of,” Schirle said. “It was surprising that even among these homeschool families — who are usually on top of such things — many learned about some (resources) they didn't previous know were available for free to library card holders.”
The tour also included a performance of READiculous, which is Susan Bishop and Alissa Henkel, both library employees, who act out children's books in schools and at the library. With a seemingly-endless variety of props and headware, the two kept the children laughing and making commentary throughout their performance.
Their favorite characters — and their audience's favorites, too — are Elephant and Piggie from Mo Willems' beloved series. Willems stopped writing books about those two characters, leaving READiculous at a loss for new books with two characters. Acting out books with more than two characters is tough when there's only the two of them, Bishop said.
They recently discovered a series about Monkey and Cake, however, and presented two books. The series, by Drew Daywalt, has the same kind of humor and two characters who are best friends that they found in Elephant and Piggie.
During the school break, READiculous always performs a “Between the Holidays” show which this year will be on Dec. 27 at the library, Henkel said.
“We like to try out new books (at that show),” she said. The books that go over with their young audience are often added to their regular rotation, and last year's winner was “I Just Ate My Friend,” featuring a (non-scary) monster because, as Henkel said, “What fun is a book without monsters?”
Though the READiculous shows largely depend on books aimed at small children, older children and parents enjoy the shows, too, and Bishop and Henkel offer a class called “READiculous Jr.” to give older children ages 10-14 a chance to learn how to create and perform a show. Some of those kids volunteer to assist when READiculous has a show, and several were on hand on Friday.
Sarah Baylor sat up front during the performance to help keep little ones behind the line taped on the floor, so the children wouldn't be in danger of getting stepped on during READiculous' very energetic show, and other READiculous Jr. veterans were scattered among the smaller children. Sarah said she's “aged out” of READiculous Jr., and wishes she hadn't.
“I enjoy learning how to do improv and the drama and all that, because I enjoy acting,” she said.
“Becoming the character,” Jude added. “They walk you through it, and at the end of the semester, there's an actual show, which is exciting.”
