How this Millikin University grad competed in the X games and became an anti-bullying advocate

In between, Wilhelm showed off some of the tricks that put him at the top of the BMX world. Some took him a couple of weeks to perfect, and at least one took him four years, he said. Over the years, he's broken eight bones. Still, he had to start small, and he offered to show a couple of volunteers what he called an “easy” trick.

Mya Howley, a fourth-grader, and Remy Corley, a third-grader, were chosen. He put helmets on them and proceeded to demonstrate the trick himself, except he did something far too difficult for a beginner as a joke. Remy's eyes widened as he watched Wilhelm.

“I was scared,” Remy said afterward.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I thought, 'I'm going to break my arm,'” Mya said.

Wilhelm actually had them do a much simpler stunt, and he held onto the bike so it wouldn't fall over with them as each of them tried it.

Another part of his show was jumping over two of the teachers, whom he asked to lie on the floor. Kristy Pruitt, who teaches third grade, and Cara Johns, who teaches fourth, offered to do the honors and again Wilhelm pretended it was far more dangerous than it actually was. He successfully jumped over them with room to spare.