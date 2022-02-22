How to help Decatur shelters collect their most-requested item

DECATUR — Richland Community College is holding a sock drive to benefit area shelters and organizations.

Socks are the single most-requested item at shelters, said Teena Zindel-McWilliams, director of institutional and academic planning at Richland, and the sock drive's goal is to collect 222 pairs or more. The drive began on Feb. 22 as a way to celebrate "Twos Day" since the date is 2/22/22.

"People are generous with donations of used clothing, but most people don’t give used socks or underwear.," she said. "I also have thought about an event that we could connect with 2/22/2022, and the socks and the date fell together."

Students, staff and faculty have donated, but the public is also welcome to help out. Donations are being collected inside the main entrance of the college in the Mueller Student Center. The socks will be donated to God’s Shelter of Love, The Salvation Army, Dove, Oasis Day Center, Northeast Community Fund and Water Street Mission, and that list could grow if enough donations are collected, she said.

The collection will continue through Feb. 28.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.