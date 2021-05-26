 Skip to main content
Howard Buffett to throw out first pitch at Decatur game

DECATUR — Howard Buffett will throw out the first pitch at the new sports complex on the Johns Hill Magnet School campus, the Decatur school district announced Thursday.

Buffett, who has said he is running for Macon County sheriff, donated money for the project.  

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has also funded the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy and Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute in the district. 

The Eisenhower and MacArthur high school baseball teams play at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Johns Hill Park at South Jasper and East Whitmer streets.

