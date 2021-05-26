Howard Buffett to throw out first pitch at Decatur game

DECATUR — Howard Buffett will throw out the first pitch at the new sports complex on the Johns Hill Magnet School campus, the Decatur school district announced Thursday.

Buffett, who has said he is running for Macon County sheriff, donated money for the project.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has also funded the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy and Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute in the district.

The Eisenhower and MacArthur high school baseball teams play at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Johns Hill Park at South Jasper and East Whitmer streets.

24 reasons why the Decatur region is special Sangamon River winds through area's history, future Penny Hammel, a Decatur golfing legend Transfer House remains icon of community Lincoln's Decatur-area roots ADM continues to find ways to change our world Sufjan Stevens' low-fi ode to Decatur Sufjan Stevens - Decatur George Halas' Hall of Fame career began in Decatur Bike trails among Decatur's most popular amenities Tate & Lyle maintains 'Castle in the Cornfields' Richard Oglesby launched Lincoln, served Union and Illinois Lake Decatur is more than just a source of water Civic Center arena a hub for hockey, recreation Decatur Staleys led to Chicago Bears Spitler Woods State Natural Area Brick streets paved with promise in Decatur City bears the name of a hero: Decatur Scovill Sculpture Park takes root Decatur featured in numerous films, TV shows Caterpillar a stalwart of Decatur industry, economy Decatur Area Arts Council enriches community's culture The train history of Decatur Frank Lloyd Wright’s influence seen in Decatur house Behold the Decatur cheese toastie Millikin homestead memorializes prominent family

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0