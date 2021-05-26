Howard Buffett to throw out first pitch at Decatur game

DECATUR — Howard Buffett will throw out the first pitch at the new sports complex on the Johns Hill Magnet School campus, the Decatur school district announced Thursday.
Buffett, who has said he is running for Macon County sheriff, donated money for the project.
The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has also funded the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy and Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute in the district.
The Eisenhower and MacArthur high school baseball teams play at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Johns Hill Park at South Jasper and East Whitmer streets.
24 reasons why the Decatur region is special
Sangamon River winds through area's history, future
Since the first Native Americans reached its banks and settlers followed in what became Macon County, the Sangamon River has rolled along, winding through Decatur's story up the present.
The Sangamon River is the largest Illinois River tributary with a length of 240 miles and a watershed encompassing 5,362 square miles. The watershed is separated into three management sections: Upper Sangamon, Lower Sangamon and Salt Creek.
The river starts in Ellsworth, just east of Bloomington, before curving through Ford, Champaign and Piatt counties. It drains into Lake Decatur and after continues on to Springfield where it splits. The main branch flows north, eventually draining into the Illinois River near Beardstown.
Abraham Lincoln and his family built their home on the north bank of the river 10 miles west of Decatur, near Harristown, when they moved here from Kentucky in 1830. As a young man, Lincoln floated down it to the Mississippi River on a flatboat.
The river is home to a grand variety of aquatic life and winds through dozens of conservation areas, including Rock Springs, providing scenic views for nature lovers and opportunities for Central Illinois residents to enjoy the outdoors.
Yet it was and remains more than ever, a source of water, the giver of life to Central Illinois and the people, animals and plant life that live here.
Its waters are the lifeblood of industry for Decatur. When the city began to prosper in the early 20th century, it was the foresight of A.E. Staley who sought to dam the river and create Lake Decatur in 1922. About three-quarters of the lake's water is used for commercial and industrial purposes.
The Sangamon River today remains a wellspring of pride for Macon County and Decatur. Through vigilant conservation, it will continue to be so for generations to come.
Penny Hammel, a Decatur golfing legend
Penny Hammel, Decatur native and LPGA great, found success at golf in each level she tried, including becoming the nation’s top college golfer in 1983.
Born in Decatur in 1962, her interest and love of golf came from her father, Richie Hammel, who was the golf pro at Faries Park Golf Course.
While a student at MacArthur High School, she helped the girls' golf team find success at the state tournament, qualifying in the 1976-77, 1977-78, and 1978-1979 academic years with a second place finish overall in 1977-78.
In the individual state competition, Hammel finished in overall fourth place as sophomore in 1976-77. She won back-to-back championships for MacArthur in 1977-78 and 1978-79, with the 1977-78 victory by a commanding five strokes ahead of her nearest competitor.
Hammel then found success on the national amateur level winning the 1979 PGA Girls Junior Championship. This would springboard her to the becoming an All-American on the University of Miami women’s golf team.
In 1983, Hammel won the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship making her the top female college golfer in the country.
The following year, her Hurricanes team also captured the NCAA team title.
At the professional level, Hammel joined the LPGA in 1985 and she won her first professional tournament, the Jamie Farr Classic, that year.
Due to initial success during her time on the tour, Hammel was named LPGA Rookie of the Year in 1985. In total, Hammel would play on the LPGA tour for 21 years, through 2006, and she recorded eight career tournament wins.
Hammel also performed well in some of the most prestigious LPGA tournaments, including two third-place finishes in the 1989 U.S. Women’s Open and the 1996 Women’s PGA Championship.
Hammel was recently selected into the first class of the Decatur Public School Athletic Hall of Fame, which honors top athletes who attended any of the four high schools in town, Stephen Decatur, Lakeview, Eisenhower and MacArthur.
Currently a resident of Florida, Hammel's impact around the community can be felt each year as Decatur hosts a tour stop on the LPGA Symetra Tour.
She was instrumental in adding a stop for her hometown more than 30 years ago and today we know the event as the Decatur-Forsyth Classic.
Transfer House remains icon of community
With its distinctive red roof and octagonal shape, the Transfer House was officially adopted as the city symbol in 2001 but was a key part of Decatur history before that.
Designed by William W. Boyington, the structure was built in 1896 in Lincoln Square at Main and Main streets. Passengers used it for shelter as they waited for streetcars and later, buses.
The building was associated with the Goodman Band, today called the Decatur Municipal Band, which gave weekly summertime concerts from the bandstand on the roof. It also served as a gathering place for major events, such as an appearance by President Howard Taft in 1911 and Decatur's celebration at the end of World War II.
Two proposals to move the Transfer House failed, most recently in the 1930s. A third try proved the charm, although it was no small feat. On Nov. 20, 1962, Robert B. Cruikshank hauled the 150-ton structure to Central Park.
The Transfer House has been empty since 2005, when the now-defunct Downtown Decatur Council moved out after 35 years, citing its "dilapidated state."
After that, city leaders contemplated moving it back to its original location, but the Illinois Department of Transportation nixed that plan for traffic and safety reasons.
While a long-term future use for the landmark remains in question, city leaders have since invested in protecting it. In 2007, the city spent roughly $500,000 to restore the exterior of the structure, including work on the roof, ornamental spire, windows, doors, stone masonry, stone benches and exterior lighting. Two years ago, the city completed another $63,000 worth of repairs to its internal support system.
As you drive by Central Park on Franklin Street, take a look to your left. There our city symbol stands resolutely, still providing an opportunity to catch some shade, rest a bit and ponder the traffic that passes by every day.
Lincoln's Decatur-area roots
Abraham Lincoln’s path to the becoming 16th president of the United States in 1861 goes right through Macon County – and Decatur has the statues to prove it.
At Millikin University, a bronze figure of a young Lincoln in short sleeves and boots is seated on a tree stump, ax propped against leg.
“At twenty one I came to Illinois” is engraved in the base, a reference to the president’s arrival from Indiana in spring 1830.
Dedicated on Oct. 24, 1948, the artwork was the brainchild of local attorney Thomas W. Samuels, who raised money and support. A University of Chicago student posed for sculptor Fred Torrey, who crafted two designs – one standing and one seated – that were voted on during a display at the Decatur Public Library. The seated version won.
Weighing more than 4,000 pounds, the statue is several miles from the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Memorial on the Sangamon River near Harristown, where the Kentucky-born Lincoln and his father built a cabin after leaving Indiana.
Shortly after arriving, Lincoln is said to have delivered his first political speech, defending the Illinois Whig Party candidate at Harrell’s Tavern in downtown Decatur.
Three decades later, after stints as a country lawyer and state lawmaker, Lincoln accepted the endorsement for president at the state Republican convention, and gained the nickname “The Rail Splitter Candidate,” in Decatur.
His last visit to the city was while he was going to Washington, D.C., for the inauguration. One of his well-wishers was James Millikin, founder of Millikin University.
The region’s place in Lincoln lore is chronicled with a series of bas-relief artworks and placards. “Looking for Lincoln” includes 15 sites of historic importance.
In October 1968, a bronze statue of a young Lincoln was erected at east and north Main streets, recognizing the Harrell’s Tavern speech. The Macon County Heritage Committee collected money for the work, designed by Anthony Vestuto, an Illinois Wesleyan University professor.
“We especially have the responsibility of standing for the things from which Lincoln stood and of upholding his ideals,” said Vern Lynn Sprague, director of the Illinois Sesquicentennial Commission, during the dedication ceremony. “Youth of this time, more than ever before, seem to need substantial heroes. I think it is important that children will be able to look at this statue and say, ‘Mr. Lincoln probably stood right in this spot.’”
ADM continues to find ways to change our world
Archer Daniels Midland Co. continues to provide both a variety of opportunities to the area and quality products to the world since it built its first plant in Decatur in 1939.
In 1970, Dwayne Andreas became the chief executive officer of ADM, and is credited with transforming the firm into an industrial powerhouse. Andreas remained CEO until 1997.
With more than 4,000 employees working at ADM’s facilities and North American headquarters located in Decatur, the Chicago-based worldwide agribusiness giant remains the city’s largest employer. The ADM Global Technology Center is downtown.
Soybeans and corn are the two main crops that ADM processes here, but in recent years, the company has embraced the changes in the food industry by investing millions of dollars into developing products that are gluten-free, clean label, organic, low in sodium, plant-based proteins and high in fiber.
In addition to improving the food that we eat, ADM has also shown a great interest becoming more environmentally friendly. In Decatur, the company unveiled its $208 million project to reduce carbon dioxide emissions that operates underground near Richland Community College.
Alison Taylor, ADM's vice president and chief sustainability officer, said she hopes the project demonstrates the technology to leaders of industries outside of agriculture, and will ultimately contribute to reducing carbon emissions around the world.
"We need to look at our operations and be responsible," Taylor told the Herald & Review. "That's a part of our business plan as well."
Sufjan Stevens' low-fi ode to Decatur
In 2003, Detroit-born folk singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens launched an ambitious project to produce an album for each of the 50 U.S. states.
First up, appropriately, was Michigan. The 15 tracks included songs like “The Upper Peninsula" and "Say Yes! to M!ch!gan!,” a slightly obscure reference to the state’s 1980s tourism slogan.
Then, in 2005, came the low-fidelity concept album “Illinois” and "Decatur, or, Round of Applause for Your Stepmother!"
The three-minute song talks about the “sound of the engines and the smell of the grain,” plus references to Lincoln, the Sangamon River, Caterpillar and rumors of an alligator found in a waterway.
Other whimsical lyrics include “Chickenmobile with your rooster tail,” pointing to the four-wheeled Krekel’s Custard marketing tool.
In a 2005 interview with the AV Club website, Stevens was asked whether the song was “your attempt to find a bunch of words that rhyme with Decatur.”
Stevens responded, “Oh yeah. It's really an exercise in rhyme schemes. It's just fun and games. But I think a person from Decatur will acknowledge that all of these references are based on real events and circumstances that have happened in and around Decatur, throughout history.”
Other songs on “Illinois” include "Casimir Pulaski Day,” "John Wayne Gacy Jr." and "Come On! Feel the Illinoise!"
Stevens never did finish his 50-state album plan. The last was “Illinois” and its song about Decatur.
George Halas' Hall of Fame career began in Decatur
George Halas is forever "Papa Bear," the man who founded the Chicago Bears as the Decatur Staleys in 1920.
Company teams, particularly baseball, were common in the early 20th century, as wealthy owners sought a certain prestige for their firms. A.E. Staley Sr. was no exception, but he also had his eye on a new sport — football. Halas moved to Decatur and lived at 280 W. William St., according to the city's street directory.
On Sept. 17, 1920, the Staleys, with Halas as their representative, joined the American Professional Football Association, which was renamed the National Football League in 1922. The franchise fee was $100 ($1,225 in today's money). The Bears today are worth $2.7 billion, according to Forbes.
From the start, Halas' team, for which he was also a player, proved formidable. Representing Decatur in such sister Midwestern cities as Akron, Rock Island, Dayton and Canton, the team went 10-1-2. The Staleys' first game Oct. 3, 1920, was a 20-0 win over the Moline Universal Tractors in Decatur.
In 1921, the team moved to Chicago, keeping the Staleys name for one year before becoming the Bears in 1922.
Halas served the Bears as an owner, player, coach, general manager, traveling secretary and in virtually every other capacity imaginable from 1920 until his death in 1983.
When he retired after the 1967 season, he ranked as the all-time leader in coaching victories with 324, a record that stood for 27 years. He won eight NFL championships, and his beloved Bears won Super Bowl XX following the 1985 season.
Halas is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, but it all started for him and the Chicago Bears with the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. in the Pride of the Prairie, Decatur.
Bike trails among Decatur's most popular amenities
The Decatur Park District’s bike trail system is among the most popular amenities in the parks system, used by Decatur residents of every age, race and income level.
The trails began as a one-mile segment in Fairview Park, which opened July 4, 1994, and was constructed on an abandoned rail bed. It connected in 1996 to the 2.2-mile Rock Springs trail created by the Macon County Conservation District.
Park district leaders began planning in 1998 for a four-mile extension running from the west side of Fairview Park to Greendell Park. Construction started in 2010 and was completed in 2011 on that portion of the trail, which bumps up against Stevens Creek as it winds under railroad tracks, near residential neighborhoods and through wooded areas.
In all, seven different trail sections totaling more than 10 miles wind through Decatur, ranging in difficulty from the mostly flat trails near Kiwanis Park to the challenging hills at Rock Springs.
From Rock Springs, the trail connects to Kiwanis Park, then north all the way to Greendell Park. A trail was also created in Lincoln Park.
After years of planning, the park district plans within the next year to connect the Decatur trail to the Forsyth trail at Cresthaven Park. The extension will allow a cyclist to bike uninterrupted from Rock Springs Nature Center in the southern part of Decatur to Forsyth, north of Decatur.
Tate & Lyle maintains 'Castle in the Cornfields'
Tate & Lyle is one of the city's most successful businesses and owner of perhaps its most recognizable landmark.
Tate & Lyle came to Decatur in 1988, purchasing A.E. Staley Mfg. Co., a longtime Decatur employer.
Already successful in the starch business in Maryland, A.E. Staley came to Decatur and purchased a defunct starch making plant in 1909. He made the necessary repairs and improvements and opened the doors for his business in 1912.
The business thrived in Decatur, leading to the construction of one of the city's most iconic sights: the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. Building on East Eldorado Street. The grand office building opened in 1930.
“This building really is Decatur,” said Laura Jahr, director of the Staley Museum, which opened last year to recognize the company's legacy. “For Staley, it was crown jewel of his business empire. It represents Decatur's industrial history.”
Staley built the 14-story neo-gothic structure in 1930 to house his growing agro-industrial business, and it became known as the "Castle in the Cornfields."
“Many thousands of tourists from all over the country will pass by that building every year and the structure we plan will make them remember 'Staley' and Decatur as nothing else could do,” Staley said in a 1928 Decatur Herald article.
Tate & Lyle acquired the business in 1988. Its headquarters moved to Hoffman Estates in 2010, but the building still houses operations.
The Decatur site includes Tate & Lyle's production operations, an administration building, research and development labs and full pilot plant capabilities, according to the company. It is one of Decatur's largest employers with more than 500 workers.
Richard Oglesby launched Lincoln, served Union and Illinois
Richard J. Oglesby was a three-time governor of Illinois and successful general during the Civil War, but his legacy is even greater in the pantheon of Abraham Lincoln lore.
Oglesby was born in 1824 in Kentucky and later moved with relatives to Decatur after the death of his parents. As he made his life in Central Illinois, he came to know fellow Kentucky transplant Lincoln as a friend, and they soon became political allies.
Oglesby was elected to the Illinois Senate in 1860, the same year Lincoln was rising as a candidate for president. Oglesby is credited with coining “Abraham Lincoln-The Rail Splitter Candidate” at the Illinois State Republican Convention. After Lincoln's election, Oglesby continued to be a strong ally.
Oglesby's experience during the Mexican War led to him volunteer his services to the Union Army during the Civil War in 1861. He eventually was promoted promoted to brigadier general. In 1864, he resigned his commission and ran for governor of Illinois at President Lincoln's request.
On April 14, 1865, Oglesby spent the afternoon with Lincoln and declined Lincoln’s invitation to accompany him to Ford’s Theater. Later that evening, Oglesby was called to the president’s side at the Peterson House, where, on April 15, he witnessed the death of his good friend at the hand of an assassin's bullet.
Oglesby served three non-consecutive terms as governor of Illinois until 1884. He also was a U.S. Senator from 1873-79. Oglesby died on April 24, 1899, and is buried in Elkhart.
Today, his fine home in Decatur still sits at 421 W. William St., where he and his wife, Emma, lived from 1876-82. The Governor Richard J. Oglesby Mansion is preserved for the community to learn about the man who gave his life to public service and helped launch Lincoln to the White House.
Lake Decatur is more than just a source of water
Since its construction in the 1920s as a water source for the city's growing industry, Lake Decatur has become a prime location for fishing, sailing and other opportunities for fun along the shoreline.
Spanning 2,800 acres, the Illinois Office of Tourism said Lake Decatur is the state's largest artificial body of water. Areas like Lake Shore Drive and the Nelson Park marina are perfect spots to view the lake's shimmering waters at both day and night.
Nelson Park visitors can also catch glimpse of the lake by visiting the Beach House Restaurant, or by stopping by the brand new 9/11 memorial. In addition to the sights, special events like the Shoreline Classic, the Polar Plunge and the Rodney T. Miller Lakeside Triathlon have brought in big crowds over the years.
In 2012, the lake was threatened with a historic and severe water shortage, which could have devastated the region if conditions didn't improve.
“There was a little bit of a feeling of helplessness and things being out of your control,” former City Manager Ryan McCrady told the Herald & Review in August.
To combat the issue, city officials implemented a multi-year, $91 million dredging project. Seven years later, McCrady said that Decatur is now equipped to handle any future droughts with "plans as opposed to panic."
Civic Center arena a hub for hockey, recreation
On Dec. 20, 1976, the Decatur City Council entered into an agreement with the Decatur Civic Center Board, with the city agreeing to provide $2.8 million toward an $11.4 million civic center (it eventually cost $13.5 million). That civic center would include an arena with an ice skating rink providing the biggest streak of revenue. It opened on Nov. 15, 1980.
The arena ice rink was an immediate boon for youth hockey in Decatur, particularly the Decatur Youth Hockey Association. The DYHA was in its 10th year and using a quickly fading Fairview Park rink. The new civic center arena gave the program room to grow, and it did.
Decatur Youth Hockey now has years with more than 200 players in nine age groups wearing the Decatur Flames jersey. In 2015, the DYHA led a campaign that swept Decatur and earned the Decatur Civic Center $75,000 in upgrades for finishing second in the Kraft Hockeyville USA contest.
The rink is also home to the Decatur Blaze, a Premier-level team in the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL). Their season begins Oct. 12.
But the rink isn't just for hockey — it's also served as a recreation and social center for multiple generations of Decatur residents.
In its early days, the civic center offered Adults Night Out — it was a hot spot for singles and date nights. And open skate times have long been a popular option for Decatur families and kids.
Decatur Staleys led to Chicago Bears
There’s no sign, no memorial, no indication whatsoever that the corner of Eldorado and 22nd Street is the real birthplace of the Chicago Bears.
Yet that’s where nearly 100 years ago Staley Field sat, a multi-purpose athletic facility that served as home to the A.E. Staley Co.’s athletic teams.
At the time, that meant baseball and, starting in 1919, it also meant football, as the company fielded a team to compete against other regional squads.
Peoria, Stonington, Champaign, Taylorville and Arcola were among the opponents the Decatur Staleys played in 1919. But the real fun didn’t start until a year later when company owner A.E. Staley, Sr., hired University of Illinois athlete George Halas to run the show.
According to a Herald & Review article 25 years ago, Halas was hired, “to play baseball during the summer, run the football team, be athletic director and spend the rest of the time learning how to make starch.”
Needless to say, there was very little time for making starch.
Halas could see that football might take off and have a broad appeal, so he was at Ralph Hay’s Hupmobile Showroom in Canton Ohio on Sept. 17, 1920 when the framework was put together for the American Professional Football Association, which in 1922 would become the National Football League.
After a 10-1-2 season in Decatur in 1920 (a crowd of 3,000 came to Staley Field to watch the Staleys defeat the Hammond Pros 28-7), Mr. Staley could see the future of the sport would quickly outgrow his vision for a company team.
So he gave Halas $5,000 and his blessing and sent him to Chicago with the agreement that the 1921 team would continue to use the Staley name.
Halas agreed, switching in 1922 to the new name, the Chicago Bears.
Nowadays there’s a sign on Rt. 51 near the entrance of Decatur that calls attention to the city being the original home of the Chicago Bears. But nowhere near the base of the William Sands Bridge – at the corner of Eldorado and 22nd – does it say this is where it all began.
This is where the Decatur Staleys began its transformation to become the Chicago Bears.
Spitler Woods State Natural Area
Central Illinois is fortunate to have a plethora of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors right at its doorstep. One such scenic gem is Spitler Woods State Natural Area.
The site, a half-mile east of Mount Zion off Illinois 121, was named for Ida B. Spitler who donated the land to the state in 1937, preserving for posterity the area's shaded ravines and towering trees.
The 200-acre site is home to one of the largest acreages of old growth woods in Central Illinois. Much of the site is dedicated as Spitler Woods Nature Preserve, providing additional protection for the site's valuable natural features.
According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Spitler Woods mesic upland forest includes red oak, sugar maple, black walnut and basswood on the hillsides and slopes. Dry mesic forest containing white oak, red oak and shagbark hickory is present on the higher elevations. Wet-mesic floodplain forest containing sycamore, hackberry and Ohio buckeye is present along the creek, which flows through the nature preserve.
The site has a display of spring wildflowers, including false rue anemone, wild geranium, trillium, spring beauty and mayapple.
Spitler Woods provides habitat for songbirds, with birders spotting yellow-billed cuckoo, gray catbird, eastern wood pewee and red-bellied woodpecker.
With hiking paths, picnic shelters and a youth group camp, Spitler Woods State Natural Area is an attractive site for residents and wildlife alike.
Brick streets paved with promise in Decatur
Brick streets can be found in many Decatur neighborhoods, a yesteryear sense of permanence in a growing prairie city.
Decatur has 22 lane miles of brick streets, as compared to 793 lane miles of concrete and asphalt streets. Some are nearly 100 years old.
Seeking to add beauty and slow down drivers between downtown and Millikin University, the city launched a brick paving project in 2006 along that section of West Main Street.
Resurfaced with interlocking brick pavers rather than individual bricks, it gave the road the look of the original brick streets that had replaced the prairie mud early visitors such as Abraham Lincoln would have been familiar with. Traveling the street today takes one past quaint shops, small businesses and historic, often regal, residences.
Well-traveled streets of the city's early years would have been paved with bricks as prosperity demanded a more solid means of delivering people and commerce across the urban thoroughfares traveled on dirt lanes.
Over the decades, many of those streets have paved over or removed entirely. The cost of repairing and maintaining them is significantly higher than pavement. Vestiges of that era are now scattered throughout neighborhoods, some streets starting in brick and ending in pavement. Bumpy, patched but still carrying on in their duties.
Diehard fans of brick streets don't just like the new-look bricks, however. In 2003, plans to asphalt the original brick portion of West Eldorado Street from Fairview Avenue to the entrance to Fairview Park were shelved by the city after an outcry from local residents.
They objected because they wanted the yesteryear aesthetics and said it also acted as a speed bump for motorists who, in the absence of a bouncy ride, would floor it.
City bears the name of a hero: Decatur
When Stephen Decatur led a successful raiding party into Tripoli Harbor to burn the captured frigate USS Philadelphia, it was called “the most daring act of the age” by none other than British Admiral Horatio Nelson.
The United States, a new nation, had announced its arrival to the world on that February night in 1804, and its hero was an audacious 21-year-old Navy lieutenant.
In 1829, nine years after his death in a duel with a Navy rival, a new city was founded in Central Illinois. It needed to look no farther than the name Decatur to fill its sails with possibilities and set a brave course on the prairie.
Decatur was our country’s first post-Revolutionary War national hero, leading by example in the Barbary Wars of North Africa, the Quasi-War against France and reaching legendary status when he led the frigate USS United States in its smashing victory over HMS Macedonian in the War of 1812. He was swiftly promoted to captain and finally attained the rank of commodore.
Today a statue stands at the southwest corner of the Decatur Civic Center property overlooking downtown and a mural is on the side of 145 S. Water St.
The statue was erected in 1952 at West Main and Pine streets on the Millikin Homestead grounds, overlooking the home of its main donors, the Scovill family. It was moved to its current location in 1991.
The mural, painted by Jerry Johnson, depicts Decatur leading the 1804 raid to burn the USS Philadelphia
In its time, the city of Decatur has shared in the triumphs and struggles of the nation and emerged with its eyes on the horizon. Navigating by a shining star whose name recalls unfailing courage, the city of Decatur, Illinois, proudly bears his name.
Scovill Sculpture Park takes root
The Scovill Sculpture Park opened in summer 2016 thanks to a grant from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
The sculpture park, which includes a dozen pieces spread along a winding pathway between the Children’s Museum of Illinois and Scovill Zoo, was funded by a $250,000 grant announced in June 2016 by the Decatur Parks Foundation.
The foundation placed a call for submissions online and received 106 proposals from 41 artists from across the country. A committee narrowed them down to 24, from which the final 12 were selected. They include a large aluminum dragon, an oversized wooden bench, a butterfly and more.
The sculptures will be on display for two years, with each costing the foundation $3,500 to “rent” for that time. They will be available for purchase from the artists, with 20 percent of the proceeds going to the parks foundation. Next year, 12 new pieces will be chosen to replace them.
The district in 2017 unveiled a permanent sculpture called “Learning Curve” by local artist Aaron McIntosh.
With steel fabricated by Iron Bull Fabrications and a curved LED display, McIntosh's sculpture was one of more than 200 potential pieces that the Decatur Parks Foundation considered installing in the sculpture park.
The sculpture's LED display is designed to reflect into a pool of water at its base.
Decatur featured in numerous films, TV shows
Decatur has lit up television and movie screens a number of times, even though sometimes it's other areas of the world representing our city.
A number of films mention Decatur. As early as 1948, in the Jimmy Stewart film “Call Northside 777,” a character is reported as going to Decatur. One of the mob leaders in 1971's “Shaft” is said to be from Decatur. A character in the sitcom “ALF” is from Decatur. A 1964 episode of “The Fugitive” was set in Decatur. A character in “Ferris Bueller's Day Off” says his mother is in Decatur buying antiques.
In the 1993 Mike Myers movie “So I Married an Axe Murderer,” a wall map in a coffeehouse features a map of Illinois, with Decatur's location displayed prominently throughout. In 1984's "Bachelor Party," Tom Hanks says,"No, I'm not like the rest of the boys, I'm from Decatur, Illinois and I am suave, debonair." MTV's True Life: "I'm Addicted to Caffeine" was filmed in Decatur.
The most-seen Decatur reference in popular culture is a wooden sign. A sign at the camp in the television show “M*A*S*H” lists the distance from the camp to a number of world cities and sites: Seoul, Coney Island, San Francisco, Burbank, Toledo, Honolulu, and Decatur. Actor Maclean Stevenson, who played Col. Henry Blake for the first three years of the series, hails from Bloomington-Normal.
In “The Founder,” about McDonald's mogul Ray Kroc and starring Michael Keaton, the opening of Decatur's first McDonald's is portrayed in a montage.
Decatur stepped into the spotlight in 2008, with its sites and citizens playing roles in the Matt Damon film “The Informant!” Based on the Archer Daniels Midland Co. price-fixing scandal, the film features Damon as whistleblower/convict Mark Whitacre. Filming sites included assorted downtown areas, the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel and Forsyth's Hickory Point Mall. Whitacre's former house and property in Moweaqua were also prominent in the film. Decatur residents had numerous speaking and background roles.
Caterpillar a stalwart of Decatur industry, economy
Few industries move the earth the way Caterpillar Inc. does. For more than 60 years, Decatur has been part of that push.
With the giant off-road dump trucks made at its Decatur facility, Peoria-based Caterpillar is a big part of the area's economy and jobs market and a barometer of the world's economic health.
A sculpture sits at 22nd Street and Pershing road to showcase Caterpillar's historic ties to Decatur. It contains parts of each product that has been manufactured at the Caterpillar Inc. facility in Decatur, ranging from motor graders to large mining trucks, said Martin Mooney, the company's facilities engineering and maintenance manager, when it was unveiled in 2016.
The “DECATUR” lettering on the base is painted in circa 1955 Caterpillar Tractor Co. yellow to symbolize the year the plant opened in Decatur, said Sam Wilcoxen, the tool room and tool design group manager.
When Caterpillar earlier this year announced it would be moving 500 jobs to its Decatur facility for large wheel loaders and compactor production, it was welcome news.
The move was a testament to the quality of employees already in Decatur and a sign that the city can supply the needed additional workers, said Ryan McCrady, president of the Economic Development Corp. of Decatur and Macon County.
“Decatur's a great place and we'll welcome them, and welcome the opportunity to help Caterpillar,” he said in April after the announcement.
As CAT says on its website: "The history of Caterpillar is all about doing: creating, building, problem solving, innovating, testing, servicing and improving."
Decatur Area Arts Council enriches community's culture
Using a large palette of possibilities, the Decatur Area Arts Council has been fundamental in enriching the community's cultural opportunities.
The DAAC provides a creative environment for artists and arts organizations in all disciplines. It promotes partnerships within the community in developing art opportunities. The staff provides information and communication to the area and is important in bringing the arts to culturally diverse and underserved populations.
The DAAC continues to encourage arts education opportunities, a focus the organization has had since its inception. The arts council began 50 years ago with a group of artists, teachers and Millikin University staff that wanted to sponsor a visiting dance company.
Arts education became the focus of the council. Programs included Performing Arts Series for Students, Arts in Education grants and an arts lending library for teachers.
By 1975, the council had hired a full-time professional staff, allowing the art programs and events to grow. Programs, educational opportunities and events were added giving the DAAC more exposure within the community.
Twenty years after it was developed, the council moved from its offices at Millikin University to Rock Springs Nature Center. However, in less than five years, the staff at DAAC were ready to move again.
The goal was to provide a more visible location as well as accessible space, marketing, arts education and technical assistance for those in the community. The plans took another eight years to develop.
In 2000, the council began the process of creating a community arts center by purchasing an abandoned downtown building. Four years later, the DAAC moved into its new building, the Madden Arts Center at 125 N. Water St.
The center is full-time art facility with a gallery, events, classes and programs. The DAAC continues to update its facility to meet its mission for the community.
The train history of Decatur
Decatur’s rail history is substantial, dating all the way back to 1834, when Gov. Joseph Duncan proposed a transportation network that included a train line through Decatur.
The Great Western Railroad and Illinois Central raced to build a system of tracks, and the first train arrived in Decatur in April 1854, sparking a wave of development. The former agriculture community went from a population of 1,500 to 20,000 by 1907. The ribbons of parallel steel did their job, bringing commerce far and wide.
“The coming of the railroads … had much to do with making Decatur a possibility. Being an inland town, away from the arteries of trade, there was nothing to materially assist its growth. The crossing of the Illinois Central and Wabash lines within the limits of the city made the place of some importance,” the Decatur Herald wrote in 1907.
Electric streetcar service started in 1889. The Transfer House, designed by William W. Boyington, designer of the Chicago Water Tower, was built in 1896 at Main and Main streets to accommodate passengers. It was busy place, with high visibility, so much that President William Howard Taft in 1911 delivered a speech there.
The railroad also was Decatur’s largest employer for nearly a century and was the reason Augustus Staley brought his company, A.E. Staley Manufacturing, here in 1912. In 1920, the Wabash Railroad Co. employed 3,500, and the city was a hub for operations.
The arrival of the automobile seriously hampered train business. And in 1974, a gas explosion at the Norfolk & Western rail yard killed seven railroad workers and injured more than 100 people.
Remnants of that train history remain. The Wabash Depot on East Cerro Gordo Street now sells antiques. The Transfer House, with its red roof and octagonal shape, in the 1960s was relocated from Lincoln Square to Central Park. It became the city symbol in 2001.
Another piece of history is the massive Wabash Railroad Bridge over Lake Decatur near Faries Park, one of the largest reinforced concrete structures in the world when it was completed in December 1907. The bridge took two years to build and cost about $124,000. Lake Decatur actually came 15 years after the bridge was constructed.
Today, Norfolk Southern Corp. remains one of Decatur’s largest companies, with 500 employees — the 10th-most in the city. Canadian National and CSX also are critical parts of the regional economy.
Decatur also has three rail yards near each other and several large multinational industrial and manufacturing companies. Trains going through Decatur service a variety of companies, though ADM and Tate & Lyle are the largest. They carry everything from raw materials, like wood, grain and limestone, to finished food products like high fructose corn syrup, vegetable oil and sucralose, to fuel like ethanol.
“The railroad is an economic engine in Decatur,” CN spokesperson Patrick Waldron said.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s influence seen in Decatur house
The Edward Irving House at 2 Millikin Place is an example of master architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s influence.
The two-story, six-bedroom brick Arts & Crafts-style home was built in 1910 for wealthy Decatur industrialist Edward P. Irving and sits on about an acre. It includes many of Wright’s signature styles of the era, including rich wood, angular lines and stained glass. Other elements include a built-in grandfather clock featuring a leaded glass door and glass steps that let sunlight from a skylight filter down.
Wright, who died in April 1959, also created the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, the Fallingwater estate in southwestern Pennsylvania and many other noteworthy buildings. The Irving design was overseen by Hermann V. von Holst.
The site, which previously housed the Hugh W. Hill mansion, is near other Prairie-style homes -- the Robert Mueller House and Adolph Mueller House.
Irving was president of Faries Manufacturing Co. and died in 1923. His wife also gave 153 acres for Faries Park.
In 1987, original furnishings from the home were sold at auction in New York City for $146,500.
The house also recently sold. It had a listing price of $725,000.
“We have had people from England come to look,” said real estate agent Tom Nolan. “If this magnificent home were in Chicago, oh, you'd be looking at $2.2 million, easy.”
Behold the Decatur cheese toastie
Oh sure, there are "grilled cheeses" and "paninis," but in these parts such sandwiches have a different name – the "cheese toastie."
They are modest affairs, really. No frills.
Two bread slices.
Some butter.
Cheese.
Heat.
Flip.
There’s a reason the cheese toastie is probably one of the first meals we made growing up. It’s pretty hard to mess up.
The best ones are gooey and delectably rich – a classic comfort food heavy on the umami flavor profiles of youngster lunch and college late-night snacks.
Tomato soup is a preferred companion. Dipping is ideal.
Behold the cheese toastie.
Chicago has its Italian beef and deep dish pizza. St. Louis has toasted ravioli and thin-crust pizza. Philadelphia has cheese steaks. We have the cheese toastie.
It’s not clear how it got that name of uniquely Central Illinois nomenclature.
Don’t ask for a cheese toastie in Scranton or Des Moines. Your odds are slim of getting that order right. You may just get some cheese and toast.
April is National Grilled Cheese Month, but according to our research, there is no National Cheese Toastie Month. That’s because we all know there’s never a bad day for a cheese toastie.
Who’s hungry?
Millikin homestead memorializes prominent family
The name Millikin resonates throughout Decatur's history.
Construction of the James Millikin Homestead at 125 N. Pine St. began in July 1875 and continued into 1876. It cost $18,000 to build (about $400,000 in 2017). It's considered a priceless piece of Decatur history today.
James Millikin and his wife, Anna, lived there for 34 years. James Millikin, a livestock dealer and landowner, founded Millikin Bank and Millikin University.
James Millikin died in 1909 and Anna Millikin passed away in 1913. She wished for the home to be used as an art gallery, institute and museum and left instructions for that purpose in her will.
The homestead was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
The Homestead Inc. is a nonprofit corporation created in 1979. The mission of the Homstead Inc. is to restore and preserve the interior of this irreplaceable Decatur landmark, thereby raising community awareness of local historical heritage and promoting preservation for the future generations.
Throughout the year, various events are held, including tours, a high tea, history lessons, a children’s tea, Mr. and Mrs. Millikin days, as well as a Victorian Christmas Tea.
The home is beautiful in its Italianate style, but what it represents is important as well. The creation of Millikin University helped shape the future and reputation of Decatur.
The school founded by the Millikins ensured that Decatur would have world-class visitors and performers travelling to Decatur to learn, teach and showcase their talents and knowledge.
And the homestead sits just east of the university, a visual reminder of the grandeur the Millikins envisioned for their community.