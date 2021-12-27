HSHS St. Mary's to allow one visitor at a time

DECATUR — Effective today, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital will allow patients to have one visitor at a time.
Pediatric patients are allowed two parents or guardians.
The rules are as follows: All visitors must be screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms and exposure; must wear a hospital-grade (not cloth) mask; and must be 18 or older unless they are the parent of a child receiving care; no visitors are allowed for patients under investigation for a possible COVID-19 diagnosis or patients already diagnosed.
For the emergency room, one visitor per patient, who must stay in the patient's room for the duration of the visit, unless the patient is a child, who is allowed two parents/guardians, who must stay in the room for the duration of the visit.
Inpatient units: Adult patients, one visitor per patient per day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.;
Women and infants center: two support persons during delivery who must remain the same for the duration of the stay;
End-of-life patients: two visitors per patient.
Surgery (inpatient and outpatient): One visitor in the waiting room for the duration of the procedure
Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services: One visitor may accompany the patient or wait in the waiting area, though patients receiving outpatient care are encouraged to come alone if possible or have their visitor wait outside until they are finished.
Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments: One support person.
Visitor guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of our communities.
End of life decisions for COVID-19 patients are at the discretion of the providing physician.
For more information about HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, visit stmarysdecatur.com.
