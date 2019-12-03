Hungry youth at Boys & Girls Club get evening meals, thanks to ADM Cares

“We wanted to fill that nutritional gap that is missing here in the community. It's not just for the members of the Boys and Girls Club. It's for the youth in the Decatur and Macon County area.”

On any given day, 55 to 100 youngsters attend activities at the club, whether that's the basketball or other athletic teams, the homework room, the teen room where older kids can watch TV or hang out together away from the younger children, or the dance team that Skyler Click enjoys.

“I come here because it's fun and it gives me something to do, and I have a lot of new friends here,” said Skyler, a fifth-grader. “They just make me laugh and I just love the people here. They're really nice.”

Skyler does have homework to do after school and is glad to have a place to do it with someone to help if necessary, she said.