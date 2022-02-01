Identity of internal Decatur superintendent candidate to be withheld until contract approved

DECATUR – The Decatur school board will likely name a new superintendent at a Feb. 8 meeting, but the community won't know the name of the candidate — who is already employed by the district in another role — until that date.

“When everything is done, then we'll announce the name,” school board President Dan Oakes said. “It seems cleaner that way.”

The board interviewed the candidate during a closed executive session on Monday. Oakes said the board tentatively plans an online meet-and-greet forum after the new superintendent's name is announced, to allow the community to ask questions of him or her.

Until the board has decided to hire the candidate and a contract is signed, no name will be released.

The latest revelation comes after two previously identified candidates, who took part in online forums on Jan. 5, are no longer being considered for the position.

Michael Gaal dropped out of contention when he discovered he could not obtain a superintendent's certificate in Illinois. The other finalist, Malika Savoy-Brooks, was removed from the running because the board could not come to a consensus on selection.

The reason for holding the forum with the previous two finalists and revealing who they were ahead of time was that the two were “neck and neck” for the position and the board wanted to see how the community reacted to them before coming to a decision, Oakes said.

When Gaal was unable to continue and the board couldn't come to an agreement on Savoy-Brooks, the search had to continue.

The internal candidate was not among the original candidates found by the search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates and the board did not ask this candidate to apply, Oakes added. The search firm found 17 candidates for the job, whittled the list down to five, then three, by the board members through the interview process.

“(The search firm) were in the process of doing their due diligence when we found out (he couldn't obtain credentials),” Oakes said of Gaal. “They don't get into that until they get strong interest from the board due to the time and money it costs.”

Hazard, Young, Attea declined to speak to the Herald & Review when contacted for comment and directed all questions to the school district. The firm was hired to conduct the search at a flat rate of $24,950, which covers the entire search process until a candidate is hired. The firm has held meetings with the board and conducted surveys of the district stakeholders to seek input.

Illinois law requires that a superintendent must hold at least a master's degree; complete a state-approved program for the preparation of a school superintendent or the equivalent out-of-state or foreign program, and complete 30 hours of graduate-level coursework beyond the master's level in a program for superintendents, with 16 hours in professional education. Additionally, a superintendent must have at least two years of administrative/supervisory experience in schools while holding an Illinois administrative certificate or the equivalent out-of-state certificate.

Gaal holds master's degrees in national security policy studies and engineering in space operations and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. His work experience includes leadership positions in the Washington, D.C. And Oakland, Calif. School districts.

Oakes has served on the school board since the 1990s and has been through several superintendent searches, he said, and it's difficult to know how long a search will take or how many candidates will apply. At present, with the stresses on all school personnel due to COVID-19, some potential candidates who might otherwise be interested have chosen to stay at their current positions.

“It's not an easy job,” he said. “It's very stressful right now.”

The board is seeking to replace Paul Fregeau, who left on July 1 to take a position as superintendent of the Fox C-6 district near St. Louis. Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams was named to serve during the search. Williams is retired after serving as assistant superintendent in Decatur schools.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.