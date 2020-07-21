Illinois Federation of Teachers latest to urge school districts and colleges to stick with remote learning this fall

“There are many parents who are working who will need to be away from home during the school day,” Montgomery said. “We have to help them. It’s not going to help them to bring kids and create these congregate environments where they themselves may get sick and the parents get sick, but what can help them is that we have good effective safe child care.”

Rachel Esposito, the union president in Cicero District 99, said during Monday’s news conference that whatever precautionary measures are taken, “the reality is that there are still going to be positive cases. ... And we see it all the time, especially in a town like Cicero, this is a working-class community, we have a lot of essential workers that work in this community.”

Pankaj Sharma, vice president of the teachers union in Niles Township High Schools District 219, added that daily interaction with students is “one of the joys of teaching.” But he added: “Unfortunately, we strongly believe because of the safety of our students, their families and our colleagues, we cannot have in-person learning at this point.”

Tawnja Trimble, president of the McHenry County College Staff Council Local 1642, noted that health questionnaires and temperature screenings do little to protect against coronavirus transmission by asymptomatic carriers.