Illinois has banned in-person graduation ceremonies. Here's what area schools are doing.

DECATUR — All in-person graduation ceremonies are banned, including drive-through ceremonies, the Illinois State Board of Education said this week.

Schools planning to have graduates come in family groups for pictures and video of them crossing the stage are also forbidden from doing so to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The agency said the events are not allowed "at this time" but did not say when they might be.

"This directive extends to drive-through graduation ceremonies or events where students come in small groups to the school or another location for a photo or to walk across a stage," Illinois State Superintendent Carmen Ayala wrote on the agency's website. "The governor’s extended stay-at-home order prohibits group gatherings."

Decatur schools have tentatively scheduled in-person ceremonies for July 25, provided the state will allow gatherings by then, said Superintendent Paul Fregeau. The district has shifted to planning a virtual celebration in late May and will announce details when they are finalized.

The LSA High School had intended to invite students to be filmed one at a time, allowing only family in with the student, but has scrapped that plan and is working on an alternative, with similar hopes to hold a ceremony in July.