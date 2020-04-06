Illinois officials promised to ban prone restraint in schools. Then, they changed their minds.

“When you know them and have their cellphone numbers, they will take your call,” Smith told reporters during a tour of the school in February.

Smith held an open house for lawmakers in January to make her case for seclusion and restraint, she said, and a dozen attended. The school, the first licensed therapeutic day school in Illinois for students with autism, aims to help children until they can transition to public schools.

“When (seclusion and restraint) came up, leader Durkin called and said, ‘What do you think?’” Smith said. “I told them we need help.”

Durkin did not respond to requests for comment.

Prone restraint is one strategy the school uses to help students “maintain stable behavior and return to the classroom,” Smith said last week.

Rep. Keith Wheeler, a North Aurora Republican and co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, also listened to Giant Steps and Marklund. Both schools are in his district.

Wheeler said he visited Marklund recently and saw employees use prone restraint on a student. They explained why they preferred it. Wheeler described learning about challenging students who bit or gagged themselves and who bite staff members, even through Kevlar gloves.