Illinois school: Students disciplined over racist chants

ELGIN — Students at a suburban Chicago Catholic high school were disciplined for shouting racist and body-shaming chants at members of a visiting girls basketball team, the principal said.

In a letter obtained by the Courier-News, the principal of St. Edward Central Catholic High School acknowledged that the allegations made by officials at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee were true. According to a Bishop McNamara football and track coach who was at the game, students from St. Edward Central in Elgin were making the sounds of monkeys and whales at the team.

“The behavior of some individuals from our school at the St. Edward CCHS and Bishop McNamara girls basketball game was completely unacceptable and runs contrary to our belief and values,” Brian Tekampe, who is also the school’s superintendent, wrote in a letter to the school community. “As a school, as a community and as a Catholic faith, we condemn racism and discriminatory behavior against all people in any form.”

Tekampe's letter did not say what discipline the students faced.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The principal at Bishop McNamara, who had previously said in a letter that his girls varsity team was subjected to “racist and discriminatory behavior” said that St. Edward officials have apologized.