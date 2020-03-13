Illinois schools will be closed to slow the spread of coronavirus. Here's what that means.

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all Illinois schools closed by Tuesday, sending parents scrambling to make alternative arrangements for the roughly 2 million children affected by the state's latest attempt to slow the coronavirus.

The order — which also includes private and charters schools — will be in effect until at least March 30.

"Let me be clear, I understand the gravity of this action and what it means for every community in our great state," Pritzker said. "None of the decisions we have had to make over the last week have been easy or simple."

Illinois becomes the eighth state to shutter its schools as governors nationwide have taken dramatic steps to decelerate the pandemic. The Chicago Archdiocese and at least 90 other districts statewide already had cancelled classes before Pritzker's decision Friday.

Each district is expected to handle the closures differently, with some ceasing educational instruction until the order is lifted and others providing lessons online. Prior to Pritzker's announcement, more than 75 school district had notified the Illinois State Board of Education that they intended to implement e-learning that allows children to study at home via the internet.