Illinois Sheriffs Association scholarship applications open
Illinois Sheriffs Association scholarship applications open

Brown_Tony 07.20.20.JPG

Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Applications for Illinois Sheriffs Association scholarships are available at local sheriffs' offices and at ilsheriff.org.

The group awards $58,000 in scholarships statewide. Sheriff Tony Brown will award a $500 scholarship to a Macon County student. The criteria are that the student is a permanent Illinois resident; the scholarship must be used at an Illinois institution of higher learning; and the student must be enrolled full time for the 2021-2022 academic year, excluding summer session.

Scholarship funds must be applied only to tuition, fees and books.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

