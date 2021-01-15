Illinois Sheriffs Association scholarship applications open

DECATUR — Applications for Illinois Sheriffs Association scholarships are available at local sheriffs' offices and at ilsheriff.org.
The group awards $58,000 in scholarships statewide. Sheriff Tony Brown will award a $500 scholarship to a Macon County student. The criteria are that the student is a permanent Illinois resident; the scholarship must be used at an Illinois institution of higher learning; and the student must be enrolled full time for the 2021-2022 academic year, excluding summer session.
Scholarship funds must be applied only to tuition, fees and books.
Bike-O-Rama
PHOTOS: Bike-O-Rama at Stephen Decatur Middle School
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
A group of children learn bike safety tips and obeying traffic laws from Decatur Police Department's bike patrol officers and Macon County Sheriff's Department during the Cub Scouts' Bike-O-Rama on Saturday at Stephen Decatur Middle School.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter