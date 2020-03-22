Illinois State Board of Education issues guidance on 'Act of God' days

SPRINGFIELD — The days out of school through March 31 will not have to be made up, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.

Those days have been designated Act of God days and will not count against the required number of school days mandated for instruction, said spokeswoman Jackie Matthews. Because the governor has ordered an extra week of shutdown, so far, to extend through April 7, the state board will issue further guidance this week to cover the time beyond March 30.

"Executive Order 2020-10 means in-person instruction will continue to be suspended through at least April 7, in order to help keep our communities safe," Matthews said. "We have seen what happens in places that do not take these steps, and we have one opportunity to influence the future for Illinois."