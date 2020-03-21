Illinois statewide school closure extended into April as shelter-in-place order issued to stem coronavirus spread

The shutdown of Illinois elementary and high schools will be extended through at least April 7 in the continued effort to impede the coronavirus.

Gov. J.B. Pritzer issued the order Friday afternoon.

Elementary and high schools statewide, both public and private, have been closed since March 17 under a previous emergency order by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. That closure was to continue through March 30. Some districts in the chose to close before that as a precaution or due to a coronavirus case involving someone in their community.

The approach to remote learning has varied school by school, teacher by teacher, with some classes using full-on e-learning and others taking a less structured approach.

During the initial two-week closure, the Illinois State Board of Education issued guidance that school work could be used to increase a student’s academic standing, but should not count against them.