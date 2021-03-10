Illinois students: Here's how to get free help with the FAFSA

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The ISAC website, isac.org, includes a tool kit to help families gather the necessary paperwork prior to a workshop or for completing the FAFSA themselves.

Even if a student isn't sure college is the next step, the FAFSA can provide the information to help the student see what he or she is eligible for at the federal and state level. Funds can pay for college, two-year programs, technical schools, certificates and almost any post-secondary training, she said.

Students who are not eligible for federal student aid can complete the Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid. That option is usually used by undocumented immigrants and others who don't qualify for federal financial aid.

Some transgender students may not be eligible for federal aid because the law requires all males between the ages of 18 and 25, based on their sex at birth, to register for the Selective Service, Baker said. If a student identifies as female or non-binary by that age and doesn't register for Selective Service, the student is not eligible for federal aid but can still complete the alternative application.