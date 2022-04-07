Illinois Wesleyan to offer tuition match to Lincoln College students

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University has joined the list of schools that have announced plans to help Lincoln College students transfer after that college closes in May.

Lincoln College announced last week that it plans to close at the end of this spring semester. Low enrollment, caused in part by the pandemic, has caused the college to reach a financial situation that is forcing it to close.

University of Illinois Springfield on Thursday also announced its plans to help Lincoln College students, as well as students affected by Lincoln Christian University's recent decision to reduce its academic offerings.

UIS said it plans to attend an April 14 college fair at Lincoln College. It will also offer personal transfer information sessions for students from both Lincoln-based schools and an application process using unofficial transcripts.

