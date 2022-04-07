 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Illinois Wesleyan to offer tuition match to Lincoln College students

  • 0
Lincoln statue 1 033122.JPG (copy)

A statue of Abraham Lincoln reading a book stands at the entrance of Lincoln College on Thursday morning. The 157-year-old institution has announced it will close at the end of the spring semester.

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University has joined the list of schools that have announced plans to help Lincoln College students transfer after that college closes in May.

IWU will offer a tuition match, waive its on-campus residency requirement and provide help developing an individualized plan, a Thursday press release said.

Lincoln College announced last week that it plans to close at the end of this spring semester. Low enrollment, caused in part by the pandemic, has caused the college to reach a financial situation that is forcing it to close. 

University of Illinois Springfield on Thursday also announced its plans to help Lincoln College students, as well as students affected by Lincoln Christian University's recent decision to reduce its academic offerings.

People are also reading…

UIS said it plans to attend an April 14 college fair at Lincoln College. It will also offer personal transfer information sessions for students from both Lincoln-based schools and an application process using unofficial transcripts.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine’s ‘IT Army’ is fighting a cyber war in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News