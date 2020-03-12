BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University on Thursday joined the list of schools extending their spring break and turning away from in-person classes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Classes will resume March 23 using distance learning methods. The situation will be evaluated and the university plans to decide by March 26 whether on-campus classes will resume March 30.

All student events including athletics have been suspended through March 29 and domestic students have been told to return to their permanent homes. A system has been set up for international and other students to request an exception and be allowed to stay on campus.

Students cannot return to campus without permission until March 29, according to the announcement.

No decisions have been made regarding commencement or other events after March 29.

A message from President Georgia Nugent to students, faculty, staff and parents said, “We value our culture as a residential university and the importance of faculty-student interaction, and hope to return to in-person learning as soon as possible.”

The university took its action to limit the potential spread of the virus, protect the community’s health and safeguard the resilience of the healthcare system, according to the message.

Switching from in-person learning was a tough decision, Nugent said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a value for us – close personal interaction between students and faculty,” she said. “We felt in the current environment, it was these were the appropriate steps to take.”

In addition, the university is requiring all students studying abroad in Europe to return and self-quarantine for 14 days and recommending all other study-abroad students also return and self-quarantine.

The university said it will make decisions about May Term and summer travel by April 15. The Italy portion of a May Term trip already was canceled.

Although students have been told not to return to campus, campuses office will remain open.

The university has set up a special webpage, www.iwu.edu/covid19, for information on the situation.

Nugent called the fast-moving events “a new kind of March Madness.”

She said, “Things have moved very quickly in the last few days,” with a string of colleges and universities across the country suspending in-person classes and even shutting down.

One of the contributing factors to higher education’s reaction is how the virus can be spread from person to person in close contact, said Nugent. At universities, people live, eat and study in close proximity, she noted.

The extended spring break will be used to get faculty up to speed on alternative methods for teaching their courses. Nugent said several workshops are planned, starting Monday.

If there is one bright spot to the situation, it will provide an opportunity for faculty to increase their fluency in alternative modes of instruction.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota