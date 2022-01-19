Imagination Library expands to DeWitt County

United Way organizations often end up coordinating and sponsoring the program at the local level, said Ryan Huffer, director of marketing at United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois.
“Generally, it is United Ways that kind of take this on because it takes some money for the books,” he said.
The program is already available in Macon County, where United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois started participating in the program, Huffer said. Moving into DeWitt County, where the organization also provides other services, was the next logical step.
In Central Illinois, Sangamon, Logan and Menard counties also have programs available to at least some residents, according to a map on the Imagination Library website. It is not yet available in McLean County.
In the press release announcing the launch, the United Way said that registration will be limited to 100 children to start. However, they are looking for businesses or individuals who might be interested in partnering to help expand the program to more children. Those interested should contact Huffer or Debbie Bogle at United Way.
It costs around $30 to sponsor a year of books for a child, Huffer said.
Debbie Bogle, left, and Natalie Beck talk about the launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Macon County on July 8, 2021, at the Decatur Public Library. The program is now expanding to DeWitt County.