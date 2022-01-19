Imagination Library expands to DeWitt County

CLINTON — Children in DeWitt County will have a chance to receive free books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The program is starting out with openings for around 100 kids.

Each child, who must be under five years old, would receive a free book every month. The program is being sponsored by United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois. United Way and Vespasian Warner Public Library hosted a press conference Thursday afternoon to launch the program, the day after Parton's 76th birthday.

The Imagination Library is a program of the Dollywood Foundation, which was started by Parton for her charitable ventures. It has distributed more than 150 million books to kids across the world.

United Way organizations often end up coordinating and sponsoring the program at the local level, said Ryan Huffer, director of marketing at United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois.

“Generally, it is United Ways that kind of take this on because it takes some money for the books,” he said.

The program is already available in Macon County, where United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois started participating in the program, Huffer said. Moving into DeWitt County, where the organization also provides other services, was the next logical step.

In Central Illinois, Sangamon, Logan and Menard counties also have programs available to at least some residents, according to a map on the Imagination Library website. It is not yet available in McLean County.

Registration will be available on the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois’ website at uwdecatur.org/DPIL-DeWitt.

In the press release announcing the launch, the United Way said that registration will be limited to 100 children to start. However, they are looking for businesses or individuals who might be interested in partnering to help expand the program to more children. Those interested should contact Huffer or Debbie Bogle at United Way.

It costs around $30 to sponsor a year of books for a child, Huffer said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

