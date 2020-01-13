In a 'last resort' response to teacher shortage, Decatur schools reassign specialists to classrooms

DECATUR — District administrators held a meeting on Monday with support staff to reassign them to teach in classrooms, a response to an ongoing educator shortage.

The district has been unable to fill more than 70 positions in its schools, Superintendent Paul Fregeau said in a statement.

He announced plans to reassign instructional specialists, who work throughout the district mentoring and modeling effective strategies for teachers; reading recovery specialists, who provide extra help in reading for individual students; and some alternative education staff, who work at Harris School. Employees in these categories are typically certified teachers with advanced training.

Fregeau cited the nationwide teacher shortage, plus a shortage of substitutes, as driving the "difficult decision" to place those staff members back into classroom positions. They will be placed in the buildings with the highest numbers of unfilled positions, he said.