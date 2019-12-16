In Decatur, Parsons and First Christian continue long-held partnership

DECATUR — On Tuesdays and Thursdays, students at Parsons School are picked up by volunteers from First Christian Church and taken to the church, just south of the school, for Club 305.
Originally given that name because school dismissed at 3:05 p.m., the club offers kids homework help, a snack and fun activities.
“I like it,” said Christian Delatorre, a sixth-grader. “I like the people.”
But that's just one of the things the church does in its partnership with the school.
This year, each child will receive a Christmas present. With over 300 students in the building, that's a lot of presents.
“For each student at Parsons, we have an ornament for them on the tree,” said the Rev. B.J. Leonard, who oversees the program. “It doesn't have their name on it. It just says 'kindergarten' or 'first grade' boy or girl. What our people do is take the ornament, go and purchase goodies, hats and gloves and toys and such.”
Congregation members are urged to spend no more than about $10, so all the children receive about the same amount of presents. Each child also receives a book, thanks to Scholastic, who offers $1 books. The church ordered a large quantity of those, as well as Parsons T-shirts, to include in the kids' packages. Church families donate $7 on top of the items bought to cover those costs.
The presents were wrapped at the school building on Dec. 14, when students weren't present.
You have free articles remaining.
“The whole thing costs less than $20 (per child),” said the Rev. Wayne Kent, senior pastor at First Christian.
Leonard said each child's present is as personalized as possible, even including finding out the child's reading level and making sure the book is suitable to his or her taste at ability.
Cindy Snyder, the church volunteer who ordered and organized the books, said last year the church just ordered miscellaneous titles.
“I'm a former teacher,” she said. “I taught 35 years in Mount Zion and several of us were kind of upset that the books weren't age-appropriate, so I said, 'Can I help order them?'” Laughing, she added, “You volunteer, you get put in charge.”
Leonard is not only the pastor who oversees the children's programming, he and his family live within the school's boundaries and the children attend Parsons. The Leonards moved into the area deliberately, so as to be more available to the families they serve.
Parsons Principal Holly Kitson said the church offers its facility for professional development sessions for teachers at both Parsons and Stevenson and the church also lets them host their staff Christmas party there.
“Whenever we need something, if our teachers need something, if we know a student needs something, they're always willing to help,” Kitson said. “We've had families with house fires, and the church helped get them a place to stay. They help our families who are in need, bring coffee for our teachers, they're really supportive of our building.”
🏈 Recognize anyone? 35 high school football photos from the Herald & Review archives
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter