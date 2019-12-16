In Decatur, Parsons and First Christian continue long-held partnership

DECATUR — On Tuesdays and Thursdays, students at Parsons School are picked up by volunteers from First Christian Church and taken to the church, just south of the school, for Club 305.

Originally given that name because school dismissed at 3:05 p.m., the club offers kids homework help, a snack and fun activities.

“I like it,” said Christian Delatorre, a sixth-grader. “I like the people.”

But that's just one of the things the church does in its partnership with the school.

This year, each child will receive a Christmas present. With over 300 students in the building, that's a lot of presents.

“For each student at Parsons, we have an ornament for them on the tree,” said the Rev. B.J. Leonard, who oversees the program. “It doesn't have their name on it. It just says 'kindergarten' or 'first grade' boy or girl. What our people do is take the ornament, go and purchase goodies, hats and gloves and toys and such.”