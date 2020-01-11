Innovation Learning offers Decatur students learning as fun

DECATUR — If you visit the Innovation Learning after-school program at Dennis School, be sure to keep an eye out for Roger.
Roger is what the kids named the Sphero Bolt that is a popular robot that the students use, a clear plastic ball that allows them to see the workings inside and which they can program and control with an iPad. Roger tends to roll wildly around the floor and might end up anywhere.
Site coordinator Stepheni Hall designates older students to lead groups of younger students in activities, which besides Roger include other robotics, building with blocks and learning to code.
“I try to use some of my older kids to kind of implement them, to help out the young kids,” Hall said. “I watch their behaviors, I watch to see who can follow directions, who are doing what they're supposed to do and I place them accordingly. I know my kids now so I know who can work together. They do very well.”
But there's a lot more to Innovation Learning than robots.
“We play games, we do fun fitness, we dance a lot,” said Jade Washington, a fourth-grader at Dennis.
Dennis and the other elementary buildings, plus Stephen Decatur Middle School, each has its own before-and-after-school program, with individual site coordinators. The entire program is overseen by Christina Owens, the area director.
“Innovation Learning is the latest before and after school program for the district,” Owens said. “We are based out of Colorado. We focus on teaching our kids 21st-century skills as well as academics and fitness. We offer tutoring and homework assistance. We have a fit and active piece, because we looked at the rates for childhood obesity. Every day there is a portion of our program where they are active. Then they go into our Innovation Station, and that's where our sciences come in.”
The students generally attend the program at their own building, and while many are registered and attend daily, there's also a drop-in option for days when a family has an unexpected incident arise and needs a safe place for their son or daughter to go, Owens said. Cost is $88 a week, but there are several options for financial assistance if families need it, from Child Care Resource Service to a sliding pay scale to scholarships.
The activities also include a snack, which Jade said is her favorite part.
Sixth-grader Samuel Risby attends because his mom has a new job and works later than she used to.
“What we really do here is just having fun and doing lots of activities,” Samuel said.
Becca Logan, a first-grader, said she likes it because she can spend more time with her friends.
“Even though you're going to spend the whole day at school, you just look forward to it,” said Asher Tyler, a second-grader.
