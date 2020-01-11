Innovation Learning offers Decatur students learning as fun

“Innovation Learning is the latest before and after school program for the district,” Owens said. “We are based out of Colorado. We focus on teaching our kids 21st-century skills as well as academics and fitness. We offer tutoring and homework assistance. We have a fit and active piece, because we looked at the rates for childhood obesity. Every day there is a portion of our program where they are active. Then they go into our Innovation Station, and that's where our sciences come in.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The students generally attend the program at their own building, and while many are registered and attend daily, there's also a drop-in option for days when a family has an unexpected incident arise and needs a safe place for their son or daughter to go, Owens said. Cost is $88 a week, but there are several options for financial assistance if families need it, from Child Care Resource Service to a sliding pay scale to scholarships.

The activities also include a snack, which Jade said is her favorite part.

Sixth-grader Samuel Risby attends because his mom has a new job and works later than she used to.

“What we really do here is just having fun and doing lots of activities,” Samuel said.