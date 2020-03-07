DECATUR — The sign out front and the one on the building still identify the structure as Thomas Jefferson Middle School, but it's a different story inside.

The building, now officially The Montessori Academy for Peace, is undergoing extensive remodeling to transform it into the new home for the Garfield and Enterprise Montessori programs. The two schools will combine in August under the new name and serve students in preschool through eighth grade. Garfield has been preschool through eighth grade for years, but Enterprise only goes through sixth grade, so moving will also allow current Enterprise students to stay in Montessori for two extra years.

An open house is planed 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the 4735 E. Cantrell St. school.

The merger of the two Montessori programs at the former Thomas Jefferson building is part of the district's BOLD Facilities Plan, which includes the consolidation of several elementary buildings, the addition of air conditioning district-wide, and the merger of the two middle schools into one, among many other pieces.

The five-year plan will cost more than $55 million. The district currently has 22 buildings, and the Thomas Jefferson piece is budgeted at $6 million, according to bid documents.

At the former Thomas Jefferson, work is on schedule and in some areas, ahead of schedule for substantial completion by the target date of May 26, said Scott Kinkade, project engineer with O'Shea Builders. The project has gone smoothly so far, he said.

“We've had a few minor things here and there but nothing out of the ordinary,” Kinkade said. “There's different expectations for what it will look like. It looks a little different from what a standard school would be. You've got the garage doors between the hallways and the classrooms, and you've got the sliding doors between the classrooms. Then there isn't a cafeteria, there's just the common space. There are quite a few little nuances that are here that aren't in a typical school.”

Scarlett Wells, who has three children at Garfield, said she's looking forward to the open house.

"I hope it's actually ready (in time for the first day of school) and we're going to have a fresh start to the school year," she said. "I'm trying to stay positive, but a lot of us are concerned this may be yet another issue to add to the list."

Her concern, she said, is that issues will crop up like the ones Stephen Decatur Middle School has had this year — some areas unfinished and a rocky start with two schools combined.

Thomas Jefferson Middle School was built 1965, during a time when the district was rapidly expanding, with more than 20,000 students at the height of the Baby Boomers' school years. The Decatur Park District sold 10 acres of the Baker Woods area for the school.

The last classes were held there in May, when the marquee sign out front read, “Thanks for the memories. 1966-2019.”

Kinkade said the building is sound, and the only changes have been to the interior, with a canopy added to the exterior at the main entrance, which will be on the north side of the building opening onto the parking lot.

Garfield parents have worked for months on fundraising to build a new playground, which will be erected at Thomas Jefferson.

Montessori is based on self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaboration. Students stay in the same classroom, with the same teacher if possible, for up to three years: preschool for 3- and 4-year olds and kindergarten; early elementary, first through third grade; intermediate, fourth through sixth grade; and middle school, seventh and eighth grade. Students learn life skills in addition to academics, with sewing, cooking, housekeeping and gardening as important elements. The multi-age grouping allows kids to work at their own pace and help each other. Classrooms are set up differently, with few desks and chairs, allowing kids to sit on rugs and move around as needed.

At the Montessori Academy, teachers suggested paint colors to create the right atmosphere. Classes will be grouped in pods, with a classroom on either side of a collaborative space. The “garage doors” Kinkade mentioned are wide openings to the hallway with no covering, and sliding doors between the collaborative space and the classrooms allow for separate or shared activities as needed.

The school will also include gender-neutral bathrooms on both the first and second floors, along with the traditional boys' and girls' restrooms, to give students the choice that will make them most comfortable, said Fred Bouchard, assistant superintendent of support services.

Bouchard recently gave the Herald & Review a tour of the construction site.

One of the reasons for the move and combining the two Montessori programs was to provide more space and relieve the wait list. Bouchard said the building will serve a little more than 700 students in the 2020-21 school year, and about 800 the following year.

“It will make a dent" in the wait list, Bouchard said, though it won't completely clear it. One reason for that, he said, is that the magnet school wait lists include families who will accept placement into any of the district's magnet programs, which also include Johns Hill Magnet School, with its fine arts focus, and French Academy's science, technology, engineering and math program. Some families have their eye on a specific program, and a number of those will be able to send their children to the Montessori Academy.

“Instead of grabbing a bunch of kids who haven't had Montessori at all and bringing a bunch of seventh- and eighth-graders in, the growth is happening with Enterprise sixth-graders,” Bouchard said. “Previously they had gone to (Thomas Jefferson or Stephen Decatur) middle school and now they'll be able to attach with their program that they've been a part of, combined with the Garfield kids.”

"Change is hard," said Cathy Briggs, president of Garfield's Parent-Teacher Association. "When it all comes down to it, even before Enterprise became (the second) Montessori, we parents at Garfield were dying for a new building. We were running out of space. Our band meets in the lobby, we don't have space for all the programs and kids we have and we were wanting a new building then.

"Now that it's finally coming to fruition, it's exciting and scary all in one, but it's going to be a really great thing."

