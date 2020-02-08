International recognition: Decatur students' artwork headed to Tokorozawa

DECATUR — The theme for this year's Sister Cities art competition was “my favorite things” and Berkley Amory took that to heart.
“My favorite thing was a Big Mac and a Sprite, so that's what I drew,” said the eighth-grader at Lutheran School Association. “I painted it.”
Berkley was among 11 Decatur students whose artwork was chosen to be sent to Tokorozawa, Decatur's Japanese sister city, where they will be displayed in the City Hall building during the city's Fellowship Festival.
“They'll be displayed in an art gallery, they'll be framed, it's just like they're professional artists,” said Jaci Osborne, chairperson of Decatur Sister Cities. “It's something they do every year for young artists. Their cultural program is a lot more extensive than ours."
Every year, the city asks its sister cities, which include cities in South Korea and China in addition to Decatur, for children's artwork to be sent for the March celebration. A committee judges the entries and chooses the best ones to send to Japan. This year, about 50 Decatur students entered.
At LSA, in addition to Berkley's entry, also chosen were entries by seventh-graders Tessa Byrkit, Christina Bournias, Jordan Lowery, Kendall Gibson and Emma Martinek. The honor also went to five students who attend Johns Hill Magnet School: Jade Flournoy and Molly Fuller, eighth grade; Kevin Boomer, Delainey Malone and Jillian Garcia, sixth grade.
One reason for the art contest is to stir up students' interest in the Sister Cities program, Osborne said, because high school students are chosen to take two-week trips to Tokorozawa and to Seevetal, Germany, as part of an exchange program.
Tokorozawa is only 20 minutes from Tokyo until you consider Japan's heavy traffic, Osborne said, so it actually takes two hours to drive there. Decatur has participated in the annual art show since 2008, though the city's festival has been around much longer.
LSA art teacher Nicole Christison gives the students the assignment every year and lets them choose their media, within reason. The students enjoy the challenge, she said.
Johns Hill art teacher Kathy Balamos Ganley said she was thrilled her students had the opportunity to be part of an international program.
"They are learning the role art can play in understanding people living in different worlds," she said. "Art bridges the gap between both continents and individuals."
