International recognition: Decatur students' artwork headed to Tokorozawa

DECATUR — The theme for this year's Sister Cities art competition was “my favorite things” and Berkley Amory took that to heart.

“My favorite thing was a Big Mac and a Sprite, so that's what I drew,” said the eighth-grader at Lutheran School Association. “I painted it.”

Berkley was among 11 Decatur students whose artwork was chosen to be sent to Tokorozawa, Decatur's Japanese sister city, where they will be displayed in the City Hall building during the city's Fellowship Festival.

“They'll be displayed in an art gallery, they'll be framed, it's just like they're professional artists,” said Jaci Osborne, chairperson of Decatur Sister Cities. “It's something they do every year for young artists. Their cultural program is a lot more extensive than ours."

Every year, the city asks its sister cities, which include cities in South Korea and China in addition to Decatur, for children's artwork to be sent for the March celebration. A committee judges the entries and chooses the best ones to send to Japan. This year, about 50 Decatur students entered.